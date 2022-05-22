14 Under-$300 Dresses That T+L Editors Love for Summer Travel

"It's not an exaggeration to say that I live in my Hill House Nap Dress. I've packed it for each of my three trips so far this year — to Portugal, South Carolina, and Florida — and I reach for it again and again to wear during my daily life in NYC. I dress it down with white Veja sneakers and a denim jacket when I'm just walking around town, and I dress it up with cute sandals and minimal jewelry for dinner or drinks with friends. It is hands down the piece of clothing I wear most during the spring and summer, and like the name implies, it is comfortable enough to take a nap in." — Elizabeth Rhodes, Associate Digital Editor