I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are My Favorite Shoes for Winter Trips
When you're packing for a trip, consolidating your wardrobe can be tricky, especially when it comes to shoes. For winter getaways in cold weather destinations, you'll want to be prepared for the weather, including snow, sleet, rain, or just downright freezing temperatures. You'll also want to make sure your footwear can stand up to the weather while also remaining stylish enough to take you from snowy trails during the day to a cozy restaurant at night.
Not every pair of shoes can do it all, so that's why I've rounded up my four favorite pairs of shoes and boots for winter that are versatile enough for nearly any trip. Water-resistant materials, traction, and styles that you can dress up or down are key when it comes to winter footwear, and these picks are some of the best in my book.
Keep reading for this travel editor's favorite shoes to wear all winter long, including boots, loafers, and sneakers.
Sorel Lennox Chelsea Boots
As far as versatility is concerned, it's hard to beat these chelsea boots from Sorel. They're rugged but stylish, and still polished enough to dress up. They have a waterproof leather upper that actually stands up to the elements (I wore these boots through rain and snow all last winter), as well as a rubber sole with plenty of traction.
To buy: zappos.com, sorel.com, from $102 (originally $170)
Dr. Martens Emmeline Boots
I've been wearing these lace-up leather boots from Dr. Martens since I was a study abroad student in France, where I wore them almost everyday from September to December (and many times after that). The boots are made from sturdy leather that softens and becomes more comfortable with wear, while an air-cushioned midsole and slip-resistant outsole make them ideal for walking.
To buy: amazon.com, zappos.com, from $97
Vionic Cheryl Loafer
A classic loafer with the modern addition of a chunky lug sole is perfect for fall and winter days where you don't want to fully commit to a boot. This version from Vionic is stylish but offers plenty of support, making them easy to walk in for hours. I love these sleek loafers in black patent, although you can also shop on-trend colorways like tan and ice blue shearling that are perfect for winter.
To buy: vionic.com, $130
Allbirds Wool Runner-up Mizzles
These do-it-all sneakers are a must-have for winter because of how well they stand up to the elements. I've worn them on rainy days in New York City and on snowy nature walks in Vermont, and they always keep my feet warm and dry. Plus, the traction on the soles makes me feel extra comfortable when I'm walking across wet or slippery terrain.
To buy: allbirds.com, $135
