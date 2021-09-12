I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the Products That Keep My Skin Hydrated, Everywhere I Go

When considering cleansers that work well for travel, I'm looking for something that will help take off makeup in addition to ridding my skin of dirt and excess oil, such as Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Cleanser. As far as moisturizers go, a daytime sunscreen with hydrating properties is a must, like Supergoop's Glowscreen, which also leaves a flattering dewy finish. Similarly, face and body creams that lock in moisture are essential when traveling, when my skin often tends to lean on the drier side. Once I return home, I'm looking to give my skin a reboot, so that means a detox serum, clay mask, and again, plenty of moisture.