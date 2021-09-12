I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the Products That Keep My Skin Hydrated, Everywhere I Go
When I'm traveling, a pared-down version of my skincare routine is a must-have in my toiletry bag. By now, I've gotten it down to the essentials: a multi-tasking cleanser, hydrating sunscreen, and face and body moisturizers. But don't forget to take care of your skin once you've returned home in order to keep that vacation glow going, and replenish all the moisture you lost on the plane or at the beach.
When considering cleansers that work well for travel, I'm looking for something that will help take off makeup in addition to ridding my skin of dirt and excess oil, such as Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Cleanser. As far as moisturizers go, a daytime sunscreen with hydrating properties is a must, like Supergoop's Glowscreen, which also leaves a flattering dewy finish. Similarly, face and body creams that lock in moisture are essential when traveling, when my skin often tends to lean on the drier side. Once I return home, I'm looking to give my skin a reboot, so that means a detox serum, clay mask, and again, plenty of moisture.
Keep reading for some of my favorite skincare essentials that help keep my skin in tip top shape in spite of travel, changing seasons, and more.
While Traveling
Purity Made Simple Cleanser
After trying plenty of cleansers over the years, none have multitasked quite as well as Philosophy's Purity Made Simple. It melts off makeup and makes my skin feel soft and clean without stripping it of moisturizer. When I travel, I put some of the cleanser in a TSA-approved container, but it also conveniently comes in a miniature size that's the perfect addition to your toiletry bag.
To buy: sephora.com, from $13
Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream
Whether you're dealing with tired, jet-lagged skin or saw a little too much sun on a day at the beach, this soothing moisturizer is the perfect night cream. It's formulated with ceramides, which strengthen the skin's barrier and shields it from water and moisture loss.
To buy: sephora.com, $48
Cerave Moisturizing Cream
I have a giant tub of this moisturizing cream at home, but for on-the-go face and body hydration, it doesn't get better (or more affordable) than this option from Cerave. It's formulated with ceramides and hyaluronic acid, which help retain the skin's natural moisture. And at just under $6 for a TSA-friendly tube of 1.89 ounces, it's a no-brainer addition to your toiletry bag.
To buy: amazon.com, $6
Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40
I've raved about Supergoop's Glowscreen sunscreen before, and for good reason. It features a slight tint that blends well with a wide range of skin tones, as confirmed by reviewers, and it leaves a glowy finish. With that, it acts as both a sun-protective makeup primer or, my preferred use, an all-in-one product that gives me a dewy look while protecting my sensitive skin from the sun.
To buy: supergoop.com, $36
At Home
Biography Golden Ray Glow Drops
I first discovered this luxurious face oil at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY this past summer, and it's become a key part of my skincare routine, especially after I've spent a day in the sun or feel like I need a little extra moisture. After returning home from a trip, adding this oil to my routine helps replenish the glow in my skin almost instantly. And with ingredients like French marine algae (stimulates collagen production), carrot seed oil (helps repair sun damage and scars), and fruit seed complex (a natural anti-aging serum), I feel confident that this oil is doing the work.
To buy: biographynyc.com, $112
Grown Alchemist Detox Serum
To me, there's no better way to get my skin back on track after traveling, not getting enough moisture, and spending time in the sun than with a dose of this serum. I've noticed a visible difference in my pores and my skin's texture has felt much smoother in the months since I've started using this serum, which has tri-peptides and complex antioxidants as active ingredients, making it the perfect post-vacation skincare step.
To buy: credobeauty.com, $55
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask
Whenever I return from a trip, I feel as though my skin needs a reboot, and what better way to achieve that than a clay mask. What I love about this mask is that once it dries, it turns into an exfoliant, and when you add water you can wash it off as if you were using your typical facial scrub. My face always feels fresh, clean, and ready to be hydrated with the aforementioned products after I indulge in this mask.
To buy: sephora.com, $36
