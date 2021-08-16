I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the 5 Bags I Take on Every Type of Trip 

As someone who will avoid checking a bag at all costs, I also like to keep a slightly larger carry-on suitcase in my collection, primarily for domestic flights where luggage size restrictions typically allow this size bag (14.7 inches by 22.7 inches by 9.6 inches). I took this bag for a five-day trip to Canada in the middle of winter and it had plenty of room for all my bulky cold-weather gear thanks to its zippered compartments and luggage straps. Plus, this suitcase is carbon neutral and made from sustainable materials like plastic water bottles and recycled aluminum.