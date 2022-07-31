I'm a Travel Editor, and These Are the Products I Use to Make My Home Feel Like a Luxury Hotel Suite

When I'm traveling, I love taking in all the sights and sounds of a new destination, but I also treasure coming back to my hotel room, taking a luxurious shower, crawling into bed, and nestling under the fluffy comforter. And while my studio apartment doesn't necessarily resemble a luxury hotel room in every way, I have taken some steps to make my home feel more like the places I love to visit while traveling. The best part? Doing so doesn't have to be expensive. I've compiled a list of seven products that help my home feel more like a hotel suite, and prices start at just $5.

Keep reading for my favorite pajamas, bath towels, hand soap, and more items that bring a taste of travel to everyday life from editor- and shopper-loved brands like Brooklinen, Parachute, and Aesop. Some of these picks are even available on Amazon for extra convenience.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels

Courtesy of Brooklinen

I love wrapping myself in fluffy bath towels when I'm at a hotel; in fact, it's one of my favorite parts of any stay. The only towels that I've found to recreate that feeling have been the Super-Plush variety from Brooklinen. And they're just that: super plush. They're made from soft, absorbent 100 percent Turkish cotton and feel just luxe enough without being bulky, so even apartment dwellers can easily store them when not in use.

To buy: brooklinen.com, $75

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe

Courtesy of Parachute

One of my favorite self-care activities is lounging in my bathrobe long after I've gotten out of the shower or bath. This robe from Parachute is great for year-round wear because it's cozy but never feels heavy and doesn't make me overheat in the summer. The four-ply gauze material made from 100 percent Turkish cotton is ultra-soft on my skin, and the relaxed fit is comfortable and never restrictive. I'm a fan of the dreamy gray colorway, although you also have seven other hues to choose from and sizes XS to 3X.

To buy: parachutehome.com, $109

Cozy Pajamas

Courtesy of Purple, Courtesy of Kitty and Vibe

I enjoy a pair of matching pajamas to make me feel relaxed and put together. When I'm traveling, I always pack a set of PJs (instead of a few different t-shirts and lounge shorts) to save on suitcase space, so when I break out my "good pajamas" at home, I can sometimes trick myself into feeling as if I'm on vacation. I love this collaboration from Purple and Sleepy Jones that features an ultra-soft long-sleeve top and pants, which is breathable and cooling, even in the summer. But on hot nights when I want something even lighter, I'll go for this cute printed pair from Kitty and Vibe, which feels silky smooth and also wicks moisture away from the skin.

To buy: purple.com, $90 (originally $129); (top) kittyandvibe.com, $36 (originally $54); (bottoms) kittandvibe.com, $28 (originally $42)

Marlow Pillow

Courtesy of Marlow

Getting an incredible night's sleep is relatively easy for me when I'm staying at a hotel, partly because I'm often exhausted from traveling, but also because I love a hotel bed with plush pillows and soft bedspreads. This pillow from Marlow offers just the right amount of support for me, and I love the cooling memory foam so I never feel overheated throughout the night. What's even better? You can adjust the firmness of the pillow by using a hidden zipper if you're looking for more or less cushion or want to better accommodate your sleep position preference.

To buy: marlowpillow.com, $65

Caraway Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Amazon

While I'm not often cooking while I'm traveling (especially when I'm staying at a hotel), I often try to recreate meals I've had on vacations once I return home. Having stylish, functional cookware makes the process easier and way more fun. I love this dutch oven from Caraway because of how versatile it is — I can use it for stews, soups, sauces, pastas, and more — and its non-toxic ceramic-coated interior makes it impressively easy to clean. And if you're looking to upgrade your entire cookware collection, you can opt for a nine-piece set that even comes in a gorgeous limited-edition black and gold colorway that I'm coveting.

To buy: carawayhome.com, $135

Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash

Courtesy of Amazon

Whenever I stay at a hotel or dine at a restaurant where they have Aesop hand soap in the restroom, I know I'm in a good spot. Sure, it's a splurge to buy $40 hand soap for my own home, but it makes my bathroom feel so chic and completely elevates my daily routine. With mandarin rind, rosemary leaf, and cedar atlas, it has a gorgeous citrusy, woody, and herbaceous scent that makes me excited to wash my hands.

To buy: amazon.com and aesop.com, from $39

Solimo Eucalyptus Scented Epsom Salt Soaking Aid

Courtesy of Amazon

I've always associated resorts and spas with the scent of eucalyptus. The fragrance is light, refreshing, and relaxing, so I love to bring it into my own home whenever I get the chance. One way I do that is using eucalyptus bath soaking salts to upgrade my baths. This 3-pound bag is a deal at just $5, and the scent is strong but not overpowering.

To buy: amazon.com, $5

