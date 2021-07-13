This one brand has, in just a few products, fully replaced every beauty product I thought I needed to travel with, allowing me to save space without compromising a single thing. I now use Alleyoop's blush, bronzer, highlighter, and deodorant every day, and I prefer its formulas to the ones I had in my formerly very comprehensive collection. In a single quart-sized bag, I'm able to fit every shaving tool I could need (even if there's no water), makeup for any look I'm going for that day, great skincare, and everything in between. And when I say great skincare, I mean it — even my temperamental, acne-prone skin can relax on vacation now.