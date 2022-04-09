The 25 Best Travel Bag Deals to Shop on Amazon This Weekend
With summer right around the corner, you likely have a few getaways in the works. If you're in the market for some new travel-ready items before your next trip, we suggest heading over to Amazon. The retailer has slashed prices on thousands of items this weekend, and some of the best deals we've seen are on some of its most popular travel bags from shopper-loved brands like Travelpro, Michael Kors, and American Tourister.
Not sure where to start? Let us point you in the right direction. You can score this Puma duffel bag for a mere $22, this Kipling crossbody bag for half off, and this spacious Fossil tote at a $100 discount. Popular anti-theft and RFID-blocking bags by Travelon and Baggallini are also included in the sale, as is this best-selling travel backpack by Matein.
And it's not just smaller bags that you can shop for way less — tons of suitcases and luggage sets are on sale too, including this Samsonite spinner suitcase and this three-piece hardside set by Coolife. With so many amazing deals happening at once, it can be hard to navigate through them all. So to help you get started, we've rounded up the 25 best crossbody bag, tote bag, duffel bag, backpack, and suitcase deals happening at the mega-retailer this weekend.
No matter what type of travel bag you're in the market for, you're bound to find something on this list that you love for a fraction of the original retail price. Perhaps the best part? Prices start at just $15, so you can stock up on these travel essentials and still have money left over to shop for comfortable travel clothes to pack in them.
Just remember, with discounts this good, it's doubtful these products will stay in stock until the end of the weekend, so we recommend snagging them now while you still can. Keep reading to shop all our favorite discounted travel bags below.
Best Crossbody Bag Deals
- FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Crossbody Bag, $19 (originally $25)
- Travelon Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag, $49 (originally $75)
- Kipling Sabian U Mini Bag, $25 (originally $49)
- Baggallini Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag, $50 (originally $70)
- Michael Michael Kors JetSet Bag, $166 (originally $228)
Best Tote Bag Deals
- Fossil Rachel Tote, $100 (originally $200)
- Carhartt Legacy Tote Bag, $61 (originally $70)
- Matein Laptop Tote, $43 (originally $50)
- Aldo Ramadaa Tote Bag, $46 (originally $65)
- Travelon Anti-Theft Heritage Tote Bag, $69 (originally $90)
Best Duffel Bag Deals
- Dimayar Duffel Bag, $17 (originally $29)
- Puma Evercat Duffel, $22 (originally $40)
- Rockland Duffel Bag, $18 (originally $30)
- Everest Duffel Bag, $15 (originally $17)
- Vomgomfom Travel Duffel Bag, $19 (originally $26)
Best Backpack Deals
- Matein Travel Laptop Backpack, $30 (originally $42)
- Vaschy Lightweight Backpack, $26 (originally $40)
- Hfsx Backpack, $24 (originally $33)
- Champion Manuscript Backpack, $22 (originally $40)
- Fjallraven Kanken Classic Backpack, $65 (originally $80)
Best Suitcase Deals
- Samsonite Omni Hardside Spinner Suitcase, $157 (originally $200)
- Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Suitcase, $128 (originally $150)
- Coolife Three-Piece Luggage Set, $200 (originally $300)
- American Tourister Stratum XLT Hardside Luggage, $90 (originally $150)
- Rockland Two-Piece Luggage Set, $46 (originally $80)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.