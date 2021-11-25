This Top-rated Convertible Travel Satchel Is Like 3 Bags in 1 — and It's on Sale for Black Friday
Love it or hate it, travel is often necessary around the holidays. And thanks to crowded airports, unpredictable weather, and the possibility of traveling with gifts in tow, it can simultaneously be the most hectic and exciting time of the year to trek from one city to another. While there's usually fun with loved ones waiting on the other side of that plane, train, or car ride, plenty is poised to go wrong during such a chaotic season. That's why any gadget that makes the process a little smoother is a welcome addition to the luggage we'll all inevitably be hauling.
Take the Zocilor convertible satchel on Amazon for example. This multipurpose bag has a pocket for everything and it couldn't be easier to carry through crowds and tight plane cabins. Sling it over both shoulders to wear it as a backpack or use the detachable strap to carry it like a tote. Either way, this high-quality bag is about to make traveling so much easier — and for Black Friday, select styles of the bag are 39% off.
When it comes to functionality, it doesn't get much better than this bag. Designed with five outside pockets of various sizes and one main compartment containing three more pockets, shoppers can fit everything from laptops and tablets to umbrellas, water bottles, books, and makeup in the satchel. A water-resistant vegan leather or nylon construction keeps items inside safe and dry, while a two-zipper design on most of the pockets adds an element of convenience.
"I absolutely love this bag!" one reviewer wrote. "It's great for traveling and tossing in as much or as little as you want. It easily fits a large iPad, Hydro Flask, snacks, and all the pure essentials. [It] makes a great bag for the beach, plane, or anywhere you need a little more room for things you can't fit in a purse."
To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $54)
While the bag's main draw is, no doubt, its many user-friendly features, there's something to be said about its appearance, too. At just 13.4 inches tall and 12.3 inches wide, it's rather compact, giving it a sleek and stylish look. The luxe material adds a touch of femininity, and on each of the 19 vegan leather styles, the detachable strap boasts a bright multicolor design. The satchel is also available in six monochromatic nylon styles.
If you're dreading holiday travel this season, drop one of Zocilor's convertible satchels in your Amazon cart today. You'll be so glad you did next time you board a flight or load up the car — and you may even want to upgrade it to your everyday purse.
