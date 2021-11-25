This Top-rated Convertible Travel Satchel Is Like 3 Bags in 1 — and It's on Sale for Black Friday

Love it or hate it, travel is often necessary around the holidays. And thanks to crowded airports, unpredictable weather, and the possibility of traveling with gifts in tow, it can simultaneously be the most hectic and exciting time of the year to trek from one city to another. While there's usually fun with loved ones waiting on the other side of that plane, train, or car ride, plenty is poised to go wrong during such a chaotic season. That's why any gadget that makes the process a little smoother is a welcome addition to the luggage we'll all inevitably be hauling.