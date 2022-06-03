Travel + Leisure Deal of the Day

woman travelling
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinner Wheels
Made from a super-durable and scratch-resistant polycarbonate material, this 24-inch hardshell Samsonite suitcase also features 360-degree spinner wheels, a telescopic handle TSA-approved locks for added safety, and an expandable zipper to give you extra packing room. Better yet, it has more than 14,000 five-star ratings and is nearly half off right now at Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, $103 (originally $200)