Travelers Love These Sleek, Noise-canceling Earbuds — and They're More Than 50% Off Right Now

They’ve earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings and are just $36.

By
Madeline Diamond
Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Madeline Diamond

Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.

Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.

In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.

Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.

Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

TOZO NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, in-Ear Detection Headphones tout
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away, which means it's the perfect time to check out the online mega-retailer for early deals. While everything from durable luggage to comfy shoes is on sale, it can be hard to sort through all of the discounts. If you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, you're in luck, since a highly rated pair that shoppers love for travel and everyday use is currently on sale for more than 50 percent off when you use an on-site coupon.

The Tozo NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds have an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable, secure fit in your ears, and they come with flexible silicone tips that help block out external noise. You can opt for active noise cancellation mode to completely block out the world around you (perfect for flights, train rides, or the office) or transparency mode if you'd prefer to keep some background noise (ideal for walking or taking public transportation). They also have a water-resistant coating that will hold up to sweat and other moisture, whether you get caught in a rainstorm or wear the earbuds while exercising. And while they may be compact, the earbuds deliver powerful sound quality with a balance of bass, midrange, and treble. It's also super easy to adjust the volume, skip a song, and answer or end a phone call thanks to smart touch controls.

The earbuds have a battery life of over eight hours on a single charge, and 32 hours of play time stored in the case. Charging the earbuds is impressively quick, since you can get a full battery in just two hours when you use a USB-C fast charge cable. They're available in black and navy blue, although if you want the best deal, be sure to shop the black colorway, since they're the most deeply discounted, coming in at just $36.

Related: The 11 Most Comfortable Headphones to Wear on Your Next Flight, According to Thousands of Amazon Reviews

TOZO NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds, in-Ear Detection Headphones
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

Amazon shoppers rave about the earbuds, giving them more than 12,000 five-star ratings. They've even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer went as far as to say that they're "definitely my 'go-to' set of earbuds for work and travel." Another traveler shared, "The noise cancellation worked well on the airplane and they rest easy in the ears."

Speaking to their battery life, a buyer mentioned that they took the earbuds on a five-and-a-half hour bike ride and "they lasted the whole ride." A fourth user confirmed that they're "comfortable for all-day wearing," which is great news for travelers embarking on long journeys. They also "don't fall out even when exercising or working up a sweat," according to a shopper.

If you're looking for a pair of affordable noise-canceling earbuds, be sure to check out this pick from Tozo while it's on sale for more than half off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And don't forget to tick the on-site coupon to save an extra 10 percent, for a whopping 60 percent off.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones Tout
These Noise-canceling Beats Headphones Are a Must-have for Long Flights — and They're 40% Off Right Now
amazon headphones on sale
Apple AirPods, Sony Noise-canceling Headphones, and More Just Went on Sale at Amazon for Up to 50% Off
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon Is Having a Black Friday-level Sale on the Apple AirPods Pro Right Now
headphones
Amazon Shoppers Say These Jabra Earbuds Are 'Better Than AirPods' — and They're Only $48 Today
wireless earbuds
5 Best Wireless Earbuds on Amazon for Convenient, Cord-free Listening
eddie bauer early prime day travel pants deal
Amazon Just Put the 'Perfect Travel Pants' on Sale for As Little As $30
Day Dress Early Prime Tout
7 Summer Dress Deals to Shop Before Prime Day Even Begins
Waterproof Speaker
The Best Waterproof Speakers of 2022
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022 — Plus the Best Early Deals You Can Shop Today
Roundup of Early Prime Day Luggage Deals Tout
The 35 Best Luggage Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Keen SOLR High Performance Sport Closed Toe Water Sandal
These Lightweight, Supportive Water Shoes Are a Game-changer for Summer Adventures — and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
women wearing pants and a skort
This Celeb-loved Clothing Brand Is Holding a Secret Summer Sale Right Now — Here's What to Shop
Portable Speaker
The Best Portable Speakers
Prime Day Early Travel Deals
The 30 Best Travel Deals to Shop Before Amazon Prime Day Even Starts
Amazon golf sale
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
60 Can't-miss Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear to Shop Before Prime Day Starts