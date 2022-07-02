Travelers Love These Sleek, Noise-canceling Earbuds — and They're More Than 50% Off Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away, which means it's the perfect time to check out the online mega-retailer for early deals. While everything from durable luggage to comfy shoes is on sale, it can be hard to sort through all of the discounts. If you're in the market for a new set of earbuds, you're in luck, since a highly rated pair that shoppers love for travel and everyday use is currently on sale for more than 50 percent off when you use an on-site coupon.

The Tozo NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds have an ergonomic design that ensures a comfortable, secure fit in your ears, and they come with flexible silicone tips that help block out external noise. You can opt for active noise cancellation mode to completely block out the world around you (perfect for flights, train rides, or the office) or transparency mode if you'd prefer to keep some background noise (ideal for walking or taking public transportation). They also have a water-resistant coating that will hold up to sweat and other moisture, whether you get caught in a rainstorm or wear the earbuds while exercising. And while they may be compact, the earbuds deliver powerful sound quality with a balance of bass, midrange, and treble. It's also super easy to adjust the volume, skip a song, and answer or end a phone call thanks to smart touch controls.

The earbuds have a battery life of over eight hours on a single charge, and 32 hours of play time stored in the case. Charging the earbuds is impressively quick, since you can get a full battery in just two hours when you use a USB-C fast charge cable. They're available in black and navy blue, although if you want the best deal, be sure to shop the black colorway, since they're the most deeply discounted, coming in at just $36.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

Amazon shoppers rave about the earbuds, giving them more than 12,000 five-star ratings. They've even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. One reviewer went as far as to say that they're "definitely my 'go-to' set of earbuds for work and travel." Another traveler shared, "The noise cancellation worked well on the airplane and they rest easy in the ears."

Speaking to their battery life, a buyer mentioned that they took the earbuds on a five-and-a-half hour bike ride and "they lasted the whole ride." A fourth user confirmed that they're "comfortable for all-day wearing," which is great news for travelers embarking on long journeys. They also "don't fall out even when exercising or working up a sweat," according to a shopper.

If you're looking for a pair of affordable noise-canceling earbuds, be sure to check out this pick from Tozo while it's on sale for more than half off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. And don't forget to tick the on-site coupon to save an extra 10 percent, for a whopping 60 percent off.

