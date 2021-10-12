This 2-in-1 Sunscreen Foundation Has a 2,500-person Waitlist — and I Found Out Why on My Trip to Costa Rica
On a recent trip to Costa Rica, I strategically packed the most minimal makeup bag filled with multitasking products to save space in my carry-on bag. So it was the perfect opportunity to try the brand new Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, which the brand sent me to test, and see if it lived up to the hype. After all, with a waitlist of nearly 2,500 people, the clean complexion product had garnered pretty serious traction even before its official launch (which is today, by the way), and I was eager to know if it would hold up in the heat and humidity.
After three days in the Costa Rican rainforest, I'm happy to report that this two-in-one mineral sunscreen foundation 100 percent lived up to the hype. In fact, it far surpassed my expectations.
To buy: tower28beauty.com, $30
During my trip, I traversed hanging bridges in the rainforest, explored forest therapy for the first time, and plunged into the thermal hot springs at the majestic Tabacon Grand Thermal Resort and Spa near the Arenal volcano over (and over) again. With countless warm river pools, an award-winning eco spa and hot tub, and cascading natural waterfalls on property, I found myself covered in a light mist more times than not — and yet my foundation didn't budge.
This small but mighty miracle worker offers UVA/UVB SPF protection and comes in 14 flexible shades. The medium golden PCH shade blended into my skin seamlessly and disappeared on contact, so I didn't even need a mirror to apply it. For an early morning ziplining excursion, I dotted it on and blended it in with my fingertips before racing out the door to catch the shuttle bus.
Even while swinging from the treetops and getting caught in light rain (as one does on the regular in Costa Rica), my skin looked luminous, radiant, and even, and I could breathe easily knowing that I was protected from sun damage, no matter how high into the sky I swung from the infamous Tarzan Swing during the Athica Canopy Tour. There was zero white cast, and it actually performed more like a medium-coverage foundation, but it still allowed my natural skin to be seen.
I only needed the smallest amount of product for my entire face, which means this smart foundation (which is also dermatologist-tested, vegan, and cruelty-free) will last for months to come. It makes for the perfect complexion product when traveling because of its super compact packaging — which just so happens to be made of recycled plastic.
Genius.