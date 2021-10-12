This 2-in-1 Sunscreen Foundation Has a 2,500-person Waitlist — and I Found Out Why on My Trip to Costa Rica

On a recent trip to Costa Rica, I strategically packed the most minimal makeup bag filled with multitasking products to save space in my carry-on bag. So it was the perfect opportunity to try the brand new Tower 28 SunnyDays Tinted Sunscreen Foundation, which the brand sent me to test, and see if it lived up to the hype. After all, with a waitlist of nearly 2,500 people, the clean complexion product had garnered pretty serious traction even before its official launch (which is today, by the way), and I was eager to know if it would hold up in the heat and humidity.