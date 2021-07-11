This Insulated Cooler Backpack Is a Must-have for Picnics, Camping Trips, Beach Days, and More
If you're the type of person who always brings snacks on your hike, camping trip, or beach day, you've probably tried various coolers and insulated bags designed to keep food and drinks fresh on-the-go. For all outdoor adventures in the warmer months, we've found a spacious backpack cooler from the brand Tourit that Amazon shoppers love for keeping things cold (or hot) for hours, even after spending all day outside. And right now, you can score the best-selling backpack (it's even earned an Amazon's Choice badge) for nearly 30 percent off.
The Tourit Cooler Backpack looks sleek with padded shoulder straps, two exterior mesh pockets, a front zippered pocket, a pocket in the strap, as well as an attached bottle opener. The backpack zips open to a large insulated compartment, complete with a leak proof liner that holds up to 30 standard cans. The brand claims it can keep food hot or cold for up to 16 hours, making it a great option for all-day picnics, hikes, beach days, and more.
To buy: amazon.com, $34 (originally $46)
With over 7,400 five-star reviews, it's no secret that Amazon shoppers love the backpack. "I bought this bag because I'm tired of how difficult and awkward coolers are to carry," one reviewer wrote. "The size is perfect. For our trip to the beach it held all the water, sodas, and snacks for a family of four. I like that it has outside pockets as well, and even water bottle pockets on each side."
Another shopper said the bag is a must-have for traveling to Disney. "This was great to keep our drinks cold while we were visiting Disney parks. It was very spacious and we were also able to place sandwiches in there along with about 12 bottle drinks that were 10 to 12 ounces in size."
Whether you're headed out on a road trip or simply spending a day at the beach, this insulated cooler backpack is a must, and we recommend shopping while it's still on sale.
