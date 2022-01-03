These Heat-trapping Thermal Socks Keep Feet Warm in Winter — and They're on Sale Right Now
The forecast calls for breaking out your coziest apparel and accessories, including socks. Whether you're headed out on a snowy hike or a walk around the block, a pair of thermal socks will keep your feet warm enough that you won't need to cut the journey short. This three-pack of thermal socks from Tough Land, available on Amazon, is on sale for 15 percent off, and they come highly recommended by customers.
The Tough Land Thermal Socks look like your typical knit socks on the outside, but inside, they're lined with fluffy fleece that locks in heat. The socks are thick and have plenty of cushioning, but several shoppers emphasize in their reviews that they're not too thick to wear with winter boots. Notwithstanding, others use these socks as a replacement for slippers while lounging or working from home.
The socks are currently available in medium, which fits women's shoe sizes 7 to 10 and men's 5.5 to 8.5. You can buy the socks in variety packs featuring different colors, as well as a pack with all black socks.
To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $20)
Shoppers love these thermal socks, raving in reviews about just how well the heat-trapping fleece works. "They are soft, warm and comfortable," one wrote. "I wear them all day while working from home, and my thermostat is set to 64."
Another shopper emphasized that the socks are a great choice for outdoor adventures, saying they "pair great with rain and hiking boots for extra warmth."
Don't miss these cozy socks from Tough Land while they're on sale on Amazon.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.