This Brand's Sleek Vegan Leather Luggage Sets Are Nearly 70% Off Right Now

Tote & Carry's Apollo I Sets include a sleek yet spacious travel backpack and matching top-handle duffle bag, both made from vegan leather. Many color options are 50 percent off right now, although select colors are discounted even further — offering 69 percent off. The backpack is made with water-resistant and anti-scratch material, so it's sure to be a durable addition to your luggage collection, whether you use it every day as a commuter bag or as a carry-on on your next flight. It also features several interior zippered pockets, so you'll be able to keep your belongings secure while you're on-the-go.