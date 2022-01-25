This Brand's Sleek Vegan Leather Luggage Sets Are Nearly 70% Off Right Now
Whether you're planning to travel soon or commuting daily, a sturdy, stylish backpack and duffle are absolute must-haves in your luggage collection. Tote & Carry is known for its sleek vegan leather bags, which come in a wide variety of rich colors that will match virtually any traveler's personal style. And right now, the brand is holding a massive sale, which includes luggage sets up to 69 percent off. But we recommend shopping soon, since some colors and styles are already selling out.
Tote & Carry's Apollo I Sets include a sleek yet spacious travel backpack and matching top-handle duffle bag, both made from vegan leather. Many color options are 50 percent off right now, although select colors are discounted even further — offering 69 percent off. The backpack is made with water-resistant and anti-scratch material, so it's sure to be a durable addition to your luggage collection, whether you use it every day as a commuter bag or as a carry-on on your next flight. It also features several interior zippered pockets, so you'll be able to keep your belongings secure while you're on-the-go.
Both sizes of the duffle bag come with sturdy top handles as well as a detachable shoulder strap, two features that make it easy to carry. Plus, there are both interior and exterior pockets to keep must-haves within reach while you're traveling.
And if you're in the market for more travel gear, you can also shop a set with a backpack and XL duffle, one with a backpack and both duffle sizes, and a complete four-piece set with a matching toiletry bag. Keep reading for some of our top picks from Tote & Carry's massive luggage sale.
Shoppers rave about these bags on Tote & Carry's site, complimenting both their style and function. "I am in love with these sets," one reviewer wrote. "Very good quality and fashionable. I get compliments from friends and in the airport every time I sport my bags."
If you're looking for a new luggage set that is both stylish and reliable, you won't want to miss out on these sleek pieces from Tote & Carry, especially while they're on sale for up to 69 percent off.
