Travelers Love This Spacious, Lightweight Tory Burch Leather Tote — and It's 30% Off Right Now
Whether you're planning a trip or preparing to return to the office, you can't go wrong with a good leather tote. Tote bags allow you to keep all your belongings, including laptops, tablets, cosmetic bags, and more, organized in style. Tory Burch is a go-to designer when it comes to stylish yet functional handbags, and this tote is no exception. Plus, it's on sale for 30 percent off at Nordstrom right now, so there's no better time to shop.
The Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote is a sleek, spacious rectangular-shaped bag that has plenty of room for work essentials (including a 13-inch laptop), travel must-haves, and more. It has a square bottom that offers just enough structure to keep items organized inside, as well as a lightweight feel that won't be too bulky when you carry it. Inside, you'll find a zippered pocket to keep small items safe. You can secure the bag with a metal clip, so your belongings will always be within close reach. Plus, leather shoulder straps make it easy to carry.
Right now, you can find this tote in burgundy on sale at Nordstrom.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $279 (originally $398)
Shoppers rave about this tote, with many reviewers praising it as both a travel and everyday bag. One Nordstrom shopper even specifically complimented how spacious the bag is for all their travel essentials. "I get cold while traveling on a plane and like to carry my neck pillow, a small blanket, and my personal belongings. This bag will fit all of it," they wrote.
Several other reviewers emphasize the bag's convenient lightweight feel yet sturdy construction. One shopper specifically noted that it offers "lots of space and it's not heavy."
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.