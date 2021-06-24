These Are the Top 5 Items U.S. Shoppers Bought This Amazon Prime Day

Even though travel is returning as vaccinations become more widely available and borders open up, this year's Prime Day purchases showed that shoppers still value making their homes comfortable. An Instant Pot and Roomba robot vacuum both made the list, signaling that people are still enjoying plenty of at-home meals (and looking for new ways to clean up after them). The Waterpik Electric Flosser and Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, on the other hand, show us that health and wellness are still top priorities, as they have been throughout the pandemic. Finally, the 23andMe DNA Test is always an Amazon top-seller, popular among shoppers looking to explore both their ancestry and health background.