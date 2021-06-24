These Are the Top 5 Items U.S. Shoppers Bought This Amazon Prime Day
This Amazon Prime Day, we saw tons of deals on all kinds of items, from kitchen appliances to camping gear. We've already rounded up the top-selling items among Travel + Leisure readers, but we also took a look at the items that shoppers bought the most across the entire country. This year, there was a mix of kitchen items, a vacuum, an electric flosser, and more.
Even though travel is returning as vaccinations become more widely available and borders open up, this year's Prime Day purchases showed that shoppers still value making their homes comfortable. An Instant Pot and Roomba robot vacuum both made the list, signaling that people are still enjoying plenty of at-home meals (and looking for new ways to clean up after them). The Waterpik Electric Flosser and Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, on the other hand, show us that health and wellness are still top priorities, as they have been throughout the pandemic. Finally, the 23andMe DNA Test is always an Amazon top-seller, popular among shoppers looking to explore both their ancestry and health background.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 Top-selling Products in the U.S.
Keep reading to shop these 2021 Prime Day top sellers, some of which are still on sale.
Waterpik Electric Flosser
Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker
