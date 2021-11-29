Amazon Shoppers Love This Sleek Crossbody Bag for 'Everyday and Traveling' — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now
Whether you're traveling or running errands around your hometown, a crossbody bag is an undeniably convenient option. We've covered plenty of crossbody options here at Travel + Leisure, including both designer and affordable picks, as well as anti-theft and slashproof versions. If you're in the market for a new travel-ready handbag of your own, you'll want to head to Amazon, since several great crossbody bags are on sale for Cyber Monday, including this shopper-loved purse from Tommy Hilfiger.
The Tommy Hilfiger Julia Crossbody Bag is available in a variety of materials, including durable, ultra-light nylon and stylish faux leather. It comes with an adjustable faux leather strap that will allow you to find a comfortable, secure fit while carrying the bag either on your shoulder or across the body. Inside the bag, you'll find one zippered pocket and one slip pocket, so you'll be able to keep valuable items safe and other essentials within close reach.
The bag comes in 14 colors and patterns, including basics like classic black or khaki, as well as bolder options such as bright red or camo print nylon. Right now, you can shop the bag starting at just $40 this Cyber Monday, down from $78.
To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $88)
Amazon shoppers compliment this bag's style and functionality, with many calling it a "great buy" and a "beautiful bag." One reviewer specifically complimented the sleek look of the bag, as well as its convenient storage. "The style is classy yet casual [and] perfect for everyday use or a night out," they wrote. "[There is] lots of room and extra pockets so you can carry everything you need."
Another shopper said the purse is "great for everyday and traveling," and that they "will likely order another color soon."
If you're looking for a versatile crossbody bag that will help keep you organized without being bulky, don't miss out on this Tommy Hilfiger purse, especially while it's on sale for more than 40 percent off this Cyber Monday.
