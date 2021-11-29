Amazon Shoppers Love This Sleek Crossbody Bag for 'Everyday and Traveling' — and It's Over 40% Off Right Now

The Tommy Hilfiger Julia Crossbody Bag is available in a variety of materials, including durable, ultra-light nylon and stylish faux leather. It comes with an adjustable faux leather strap that will allow you to find a comfortable, secure fit while carrying the bag either on your shoulder or across the body. Inside the bag, you'll find one zippered pocket and one slip pocket, so you'll be able to keep valuable items safe and other essentials within close reach.