 These Leak-proof Travel Containers Are a 'Game-changer' for Packing Toiletries

Packing your clothes is one thing, but avid travelers will tell you that transporting your favorite toiletries is a whole other level of mastery, given that you want containers that are not only TSA-friendly for carry-ons, but also compact (yet fit what you need) and secure enough to prevent spills. Thankfully, products like the Gemice Silicone Travel Containers make the job much easier.

Right now, you can get the best-selling travel bottle set for as little as $10 on Amazon. The price varies across the set's five color offerings, which range from red, pink, gray, blue, and green, so pay extra attention when adding it to your cart, if you're looking to secure the best deal (psst, the pink color combination is actually the cheapest set).

Included in every set are four containers that each measure 5.63 inches by 1.81 inches by 1.69 inches in size, offering a TSA-friendly liquid capacity of 3.63 ounces. They're made from a durable, BPA-free silicone material for extra durability and have a wide top opening for hassle-free filling, whether you're loading them up with shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hair gel, or face lotion.

Adding to their sturdiness, the containers are paired with leak-proof, pop-off caps, so you can throw them in your cosmetic bag without having to worry about any messes. And, since the jars are different colors, you can easily organize and identify your skincare, hair care, and body care products.

But what truly sets the Gemice Silicone Travel Containers apart from their counterparts is their versatility. According to shoppers, the universal jar design allows them to double as travel containers for more than just your lotions; stock them up with your vitamins, jewelry, and other tiny essentials, and rest assured that they'll arrive at your destination safely.

"I didn't want to mess with the TSA requirements, and I also wanted to save space in my suitcase, and these were perfect," exclaimed one Amazon shopper. "[They] kept my moisturizer, face creams, and cleaners in them and they held up perfectly." Another customer highlighted that they're "small enough to throw in any bag, but big enough to store plenty of whatever you plan on using it for."

A third buyer went as far as to say that the Gemice Silicone Travel Containers are the "best thing I've ever purchased for travel," adding that they're "airtight" and that their "creams don't dry out anymore." Echoing their testimony, an admittedly ″hesitant″ reviewer added, "I didn't experience any leaks in two flights and multiple drives with these containers. I'm going to bring them on future trips because these containers were easier to open than a screw-top cap."

Vouching for their multipurpose design, one shopper mentioned that they prefer to "use one for carrying pills in my purse" because "they don't rattle around like they would in a hard plastic container." They were also happy to report that the jars "didn't leak at all" when used to store hair cream during a cross-country flight. Another buyer wrote that they love to use them as a "nightstand pill bottle" when they're not traveling, and even called them a "game-changer" in their review.

In fact, an Amazon customer with rheumatoid arthritis shared that the travel jars "saved the day" when they had a bad flare up and couldn't open their medicine bottles: "You can hold them in your palm and gently squeeze the contents into your other palm. No more dropped medicine or vitamins." And, it's their squishy silicone body that impressed one reviewer that said it's "so easy to get the last of my expensive cream out of the very bottom."

Travel smarter with the Gemice Silicone Travel Containers. Get the four-piece set for as little as $10 on Amazon today.