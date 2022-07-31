Best Products Style Shopping Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Have Been Spotted in These Sleek Flip-flops — and I Finally Understand the Hype And now they’re available in five new shades. By Madeline Diamond Madeline Diamond Twitter Madeline Diamond is an Associate Commerce Editor for Travel + Leisure, where she covers news and deals about travel products, such as luggage, fashion, and tech. Originally from California, she now lives in Brooklyn and can often be found in her favorite park with a cappuccino in hand. She brings her lifelong love of travel to her role, especially when it comes to researching and reviewing the best travel products on the market.Madeline Diamond has been with Travel + Leisure since 2019, where she started as an Associate Digital Editor, then joined the commerce team in 2021.In addition to her work on the commerce team, she also frequently writes features, profiles, and trend pieces about the culture of travel.Madeline has also been published in Apartment Therapy, The Huffington Post, and Business Insider.Madeline attended Bucknell University, where she studied creative writing and American history. She was on staff of The Bucknellian student newspaper all four years and was named editor-in-chief during her junior year. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 31, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of tkees A good pair of flip-flops is hard to find. You'll want a style that's comfortable yet cute, as well as versatile for a variety of occasions. If you're in the market for sandals that you can wear casually or dressed up (think more walking around town and out to dinner rather than on a hike), Tkees are the way to go. Not only are they beloved on social media, but the brand also has so many celebrity fans, including Vanessa Hudgens and Alessandra Ambrosio. In fact, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Tkees' Boyfriend Sandals just this summer! The brand's flip-flops are available in a wide range of colors, including basics like black and gold, as well as bright colors like fuchsia and emerald green. More recently, Tkees launched five new shades in its nudes collection, now expanding the color range to 14 shades, so there's no better time to add a pair to your wardrobe. Courtesy of Tkees To buy: tkees.com, $55 The Tkees Nudes Flip-Flops are made with cowhide leather uppers and insoles, as well as rubber outsoles. The insoles also have lightweight cushioning that make the sandals comfortable to walk in without weighing you down. Plus, since they have such a slim profile, they're super easy to pack in your suitcase, or even in your daily tote or purse, so you can always have a pair of sandals handy for impromptu stops at the beach or if your heels start hurting at the end of the day. The brand gave me the chance to try out a pair of the flip-flops for myself, and since I'm always on the hunt for comfortable, packable sandals that are great for trips, I took them up on the offer. I tested out the new shade Praline, and I love the ultra-flattering neutral tone, soft leather straps and footbed, and how versatile they are. Whenever I'm going for a casual yet elevated look, these flip-flops are my new go-to, and they'll certainly be a staple on vacations for the rest of the summer. The Most Comfortable Sandals for Women, According to Our Tests Courtesy of Tkees To buy: tkees.com, $55 Courtesy of Tkees To buy: tkees.com, $55 And while they already have plenty of celebrity fans, many satisfied shoppers also rave about the shoes. One reviewer wrote, "They're amazing! [The flip-flops are] so comfy and literally go with everything. Can't wait to purchase another pair!" Another added that there's "no breaking-in needed," a common complaint with many stylish sandals. One shopper specifically complimented the nude colorways, writing, "The neutral colors give them an elevated look and they are so comfortable out of the box! I would recommend them to any and everyone. [They are a] new warm weather staple." To buy: tkees.com, $55 Courtesy of Tkees To buy: tkees.com, $55 If you're looking for a pair of sleek, simple flip-flops to add to your travel or everyday wardrobe, I'd recommend adding this pick from Tkees ASAP. Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit