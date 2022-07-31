Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens Have Been Spotted in These Sleek Flip-flops — and I Finally Understand the Hype

A good pair of flip-flops is hard to find. You'll want a style that's comfortable yet cute, as well as versatile for a variety of occasions. If you're in the market for sandals that you can wear casually or dressed up (think more walking around town and out to dinner rather than on a hike), Tkees are the way to go.

Not only are they beloved on social media, but the brand also has so many celebrity fans, including Vanessa Hudgens and Alessandra Ambrosio. In fact, Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Tkees' Boyfriend Sandals just this summer!

The brand's flip-flops are available in a wide range of colors, including basics like black and gold, as well as bright colors like fuchsia and emerald green. More recently, Tkees launched five new shades in its nudes collection, now expanding the color range to 14 shades, so there's no better time to add a pair to your wardrobe.

The Tkees Nudes Flip-Flops are made with cowhide leather uppers and insoles, as well as rubber outsoles. The insoles also have lightweight cushioning that make the sandals comfortable to walk in without weighing you down. Plus, since they have such a slim profile, they're super easy to pack in your suitcase, or even in your daily tote or purse, so you can always have a pair of sandals handy for impromptu stops at the beach or if your heels start hurting at the end of the day.

The brand gave me the chance to try out a pair of the flip-flops for myself, and since I'm always on the hunt for comfortable, packable sandals that are great for trips, I took them up on the offer. I tested out the new shade Praline, and I love the ultra-flattering neutral tone, soft leather straps and footbed, and how versatile they are. Whenever I'm going for a casual yet elevated look, these flip-flops are my new go-to, and they'll certainly be a staple on vacations for the rest of the summer.

And while they already have plenty of celebrity fans, many satisfied shoppers also rave about the shoes. One reviewer wrote, "They're amazing! [The flip-flops are] so comfy and literally go with everything. Can't wait to purchase another pair!" Another added that there's "no breaking-in needed," a common complaint with many stylish sandals.

One shopper specifically complimented the nude colorways, writing, "The neutral colors give them an elevated look and they are so comfortable out of the box! I would recommend them to any and everyone. [They are a] new warm weather staple."

If you're looking for a pair of sleek, simple flip-flops to add to your travel or everyday wardrobe, I'd recommend adding this pick from Tkees ASAP.

