Travelers Say These $17 Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Walking Tours
If you're in the market for a new pair of travel shoes that are comfortable, supportive, breathable, and affordable, look no further than the Tiosebon Slip-on Sneakers. More than 19,000 Amazon shoppers have given the popular footwear their seal of approval, with many reviewers calling them the "best walking shoes ever."
Along with a flexible slip-on silhouette that makes getting through airport security a breeze, the ergonomically-designed sneakers feature a cushioned memory foam insole and a textured non-slip outsole that provides excellent traction. Shoppers say the breathable mesh upper is soft against their skin and prevents their feet from overheating or getting too sweaty, especially during the summer months.
Not only do they provide enough arch support for an entire day on your feet, but the sock-like athletic shoes also have elastic cuffs at the ankle that keep them securely in place. With smart details like that, it's no wonder why nurses, teachers, and travelers alike are all fans of the lightweight kicks.
Dozens of reviewers said they wore the shoes on walking tours with no complaints. "I was looking for sleek-looking slip-on tennis [shoes] that would get me through day-long walking tours while in Europe, and these shoes feel like you're walking on a cloud," wrote one. "They're so light and airy, also, so your feet can breathe."
Another customer said they wore the sneakers during a trip to Disney and found them so comfortable they are now their "number one go-to walking shoes." Meanwhile, a third shopper packed them for a two-week trip to Israel and noted that at least 10 women from her tour group asked where to buy the cute sneakers.
Even fans of high-end sneaker brands, like Brooks and Adidas, and loyalists of celeb-approved Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) love these affordable alternatives, calling them the "best investment" for their feet. One reviewer, who walks 7-8 miles at work daily said: "This is the first pair of shoes that I have found, including high-end shoes, that holds up, and my feet don't hurt at the end of the day."
There are 33 colors to choose from, so it should be easy to find an option or two that you love. Perhaps the best part? Prices start at just $17, depending on which style and size you choose, which comes in handy since so many people say once you try them on, you'll want to add multiple pairs of the Tiosebon Slip-on Sneakers to your footwear rotation.
