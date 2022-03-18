Even Pilots Love This Lightweight Carry-on Suitcase That Fits Way More Than You'd Think
The right piece of luggage will not only make navigating through a crowded airport so much easier, but it'll also make packing less stressful. And if you can find an option that gives you easy access to your belongings? Even better! That's probably why so many Nordstrom shoppers are fans of the Timbuk2 Copilot Wheeled Carry-on Suitcase.
Made with a durable nylon exterior, the rolling suitcase features two sturdy skateboard wheels that reviewers say are ultra-quiet and easy to maneuver. One customer who dragged the bag across cobblestone streets in Europe raved about the wheels, calling them "pure genius." They went on to say that the bag's maneuverability "took my travel experience to a whole other level." A pilot wrote, "It navigates through heavy crowds like an ace," a powerful statement coming from someone who spends plenty of time in airports. The travel essential is also water-resistant, has an adjustable telescopic handle, and meets the carry-on size requirements of most international and domestic airlines. No wonder so many shoppers called it "the best suitcase" they've ever owned.
While you may think carry-on bags only provide enough packing space for a quick weekend trip or an overnight stay, owners say this option offers much more room than you'd expect. For example, one reviewer said they thought it would be too small to use for a two-week trip but was pleasantly surprised when they were proven wrong. "It fit a lot of stuff with room for whatever I accumulated along the way," they said. Another added, "This handled all my big items with ease, [including] multiple pairs of hiking boots, heavy coats, fleece liner, walking sticks, and a mess of clothes."
The carry-on luggage has two main compartments with mesh zippered closures to keep your belongings securely in place. The right side's mesh lining has two built-in pockets so you can stash additional smaller items. The suitcase's exterior features a spacious top pocket that's big enough to store things like full-sized toiletries or even a pair of shoes. The bottom outer pocket is the ideal size to store items you need easy access to while traveling, such as your tablet, laptop, or travel documents.
But what really sets this suitcase apart from others is the hidden zipper under the front pocket that lets you access the inside of your suitcase without opening the entire thing. "I don't need a separate bag for in-flight items," one shopper wrote, adding that the front pocket is the perfect place to store "a sweater, an iPad or a knitting [project]."
Other reviewers love that the carry-on has a handle on every side of the bag, making it super easy to lift in and out of a trunk of a car or a plane's overhead compartment. At $209, the carry-on bag is definitely more expensive than other options on the market, but shoppers say its durability is well worth the price. One traveler who took it on a 15-day trip wrote that the "high-quality construction on the bag, seams, zippers, wheels and handles weathered all the loading and unloading with no damage." Multiple others said they've had the bag for several years and it's still good as new.
