Never Lose Your Phone or Keys Again With This Set of Tile Device Trackers - and It's on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Whether you're looking for a way to keep tabs on your wallet while traveling or your house keys on a daily basis, Tile trackers are a must-have. And this Amazon Prime Day, you can shop a variety pack from the brand for 30% off. That means, you can buy four trackers for just $70 (the set typically goes for $100, and it's a $140 value).
While the brand started with small squares that you can attach to nearly anything and track via Bluetooth connection, it has since expanded to a pro version with a longer range that you can use for items like keys and luggage, a slim version that can easily fit in a wallet or purse, and "stickers" that make it easier than ever to attach to your essential items. This value pack includes two Pros, one Slim, and one Sticker. Just attach the tracker to your chosen item, and use the Tile app to keep track of it.
To buy: Tile Pro Essentials 4-pack, amazon.com, $70 (originally $100)
Amazon shoppers rave about these trackers, for both everyday use and travel. "I lose everything! This is the best invention ever. Anytime I can't find my keys, I just open the app and in seconds I can find my keys. The best part is a few weeks ago my keys actually fell off the little ring while I was at the mall. When I got to my car, I realized my keys were gone. I was so worried, but I figured let's see what happens. I opened my app and hoped for the best. Luckily, it was in range, and when I clicked the button, I heard the beeping," one reviewer wrote.
