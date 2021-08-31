You Won't Want to Travel Without This Dual Passport and Vaccination Card Holder
These days, there are several new travel essentials that should be on your packing list, including a comfortable, protective face mask, hand sanitizer, and a protective case for your CDC vaccination card. We found one two-in-one passport holder and vaccination card case that will be sure to solve some of your COVID-era travel woes. In fact, it's currently Amazon's number one best-seller in the passport wallets category.
The Tigari Passport Wallet and Vaccine Card Holder is one of the first products of its kind we've seen on the market, and we can only assume this type of combination travel accessory will become more popular as travel continues to open up again.
This particular accessory is a traditional foldable passport holder, but it also includes a clear plastic slot for a CDC vaccination card. The holder is made from water-resistant faux leather with sturdy stitching, which is durable and easy to clean. In addition to the passport sleeve and vaccination card slot, it can also accommodate cash and cards, making it a comprehensive travel accessory that can fit the essentials you want to keep within close reach. It also comes with a separate clear vaccination card holder and detachable lanyard for another way to carry your card.
To buy: amazon.com, $10
The passport holder is currently available in nine colors including simple black and brown faux leather, as well as bolder color options like violet and teal. So whether you're looking for a discreet addition to your travel accessory collection or a playful pop of color, you'll be able to find a version that works for you.
And while this product is new to Amazon, it's already receiving rave reviews from shoppers. One even called it the "ultimate travel companion."
Another shopper complimented the convenience of this case on a recent cruise. "I love the fact that I have a place for my vaccine card and it came with a lanyard that I used in Nassau recently on my cruise," they wrote.
If you have upcoming travel plans and have been looking for a way to keep your most important travel documents (i.e. your passport and CDC vaccination card) safe and easily accessible, this multi-purpose passport wallet is a must-have. And at just $10, it's an impressively affordable way to keep your travel essentials in check.
