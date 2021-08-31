 You Won't Want to Travel Without This Dual Passport and Vaccination Card Holder

This particular accessory is a traditional foldable passport holder, but it also includes a clear plastic slot for a CDC vaccination card. The holder is made from water-resistant faux leather with sturdy stitching, which is durable and easy to clean. In addition to the passport sleeve and vaccination card slot, it can also accommodate cash and cards, making it a comprehensive travel accessory that can fit the essentials you want to keep within close reach. It also comes with a separate clear vaccination card holder and detachable lanyard for another way to carry your card.