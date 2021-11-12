Tiffany & Co. Just Opened a Dreamy Holiday Pop-up in NYC

The exterior of Tiffany & Co. West Village Pop-Up Boutique

In the spirit of heading home for the holidays, Tiffany & Co. is reconnecting with its downtown New York City roots.

This week, the iconic jewelry store opened a pop-up in Manhattan's West Village neighborhood and is complete with events like hand-painting gift boxes, calligraphy, and even tarot card readings.

Although the brand is now tied to its flagship location on Fifth Avenue (made famous through "Breakfast at Tiffany's"), the first Tiffany & Co. boutique was actually downtown, around Union Square.

A jewelry case at the Tiffany & Co. West Village Pop-Up Boutique Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

And because so many of us go home for the holidays, the iconic jewelry brand is also returning to its original home also — specifically on the corner of Bank St. and West 4th St.

The shop will be open all holiday season long, transforming the charming corner into a jewelry box. But this isn't just any jewelry store.

The interior of Tiffany & Co. West Village Pop-Up Boutique Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The pop-up's design is in the style of Jean Schlumberger, a former jewelry designer for the company. Diamonds, stars, and moons are scattered throughout the space for a dreamlike and regal vibe.

Schlumberger was famous for his fantastical designs — including the "Bird on a Rock" design — and so the pop-up is no different. The rooms are decorated in bright colors with charming details, with one room even hidden behind a false bookcase.

The interior of Tiffany & Co. West Village Pop-Up Boutique Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

Throughout November and December, the pop-up shop will host a range of events. Visitors will be able to get Tiffany gift boxes and holiday cards hand-painted. The shop will also perform calligraphy and wax sealing to help you gift in style. And there will even be tarot card readings so you can see what the holiday season has in store for you.

Seats and snowglobe at Tiffany & Co. West Village Pop-Up Boutique Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The West Village pop-up is open now through Jan. 8, 2022. For more information or to book an appointment, visit the Tiffany website.