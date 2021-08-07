These Collapsible Sinks Are a Must-have for Camping Trips

If you're about to head out on a camping trip, you'll want to make sure you have all the proper gear to make your trip go as smoothly as possible. We've covered plenty of camping and outdoor gear here at Travel + Leisure, from tents and sleeping bags to portable lanterns and cookware. On that note, if you'll be cooking at your campsite, you're going to want an easy way to wash your dishes, especially if you'd like to camp more sustainably and avoid using disposable products. That's where a portable camping sink comes in handy. We found a set of two collapsible sinks on Amazon that shoppers love — and they're just $21.