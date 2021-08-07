These Collapsible Sinks Are a Must-have for Camping Trips
If you're about to head out on a camping trip, you'll want to make sure you have all the proper gear to make your trip go as smoothly as possible. We've covered plenty of camping and outdoor gear here at Travel + Leisure, from tents and sleeping bags to portable lanterns and cookware. On that note, if you'll be cooking at your campsite, you're going to want an easy way to wash your dishes, especially if you'd like to camp more sustainably and avoid using disposable products. That's where a portable camping sink comes in handy. We found a set of two collapsible sinks on Amazon that shoppers love — and they're just $21.
The Tiawudi Collapsible Sink is made from sturdy, BPA-free thermoplastic rubber. It's easy to both pop up and collapse, which makes it ideal for travel since it's easy to pack. A plastic rim, base, and handles add stability and make the sink painless to carry. And when you get home, you can throw the sinks right in the dishwasher.
To buy: amazon.com, $21 for pack of two
With an 8.5-liter capacity, the sink has plenty of room for all your camping dishes, making clean-up a breeze while you're traveling. The picnic basket style shape is also perfect for hauling items to the beach or park.
Amazon shoppers love how convenient the collapsible sinks are, even for cooking-heavy camping trips. One reviewer said the sinks "kept [them] sane" on a Thanksgiving camping trip that included 24 people. "My favorite thing was how easy they are to tote from the water faucet, and they keep water pretty warm, too. They are sturdy and just large enough to hold lots of plates, but light and collapsible, so they don't take up any room," they wrote.
Another reviewer complimented how versatile they are. "I love my collapsible sinks! They have so many uses while camping," they wrote. "I use one for bringing ingredients in and out of the camper to the outdoor cooking area, and one for washing dishes in. I love that they collapse for space saving purposes in our pop-up camper."
If you'd like to streamline dinnertime on your next camping trip, you're going to want to pick up a set of these packable, collapsible camping sinks that will be sure to make clean-up easier so you can get back to enjoying your favorite outdoor activities.
