This Travel Case Makes Charging Your Devices On-the-go a Breeze

Traveling can often make a mess of your cords, cables, and chargers, which can be a nightmare when you're looking to give your phone a quick charge in the airport. A sturdy travel case that keeps your tech safe and all in one place is a necessity if you want to stay organized on-the-go.

The Thule Subterra PowerShuttle is an ultra-convenient carrying case for tech accessories. It's particularly great for travel because it holds items securely and allows you to charge easily, thanks to zippered pockets, elastic loops, and a cord pass-through.

To buy: amazon.com, $21

And while the interior of the case has everything you need to stay organized and stow your tech accessories away, a cord pass-through on the exterior of the bag allows you to charge your devices when the bag is closed. A tough exterior made from water-resistant nylon and padded interior make it all the more durable when protecting your belongings.

Amazon shoppers love the durability of the case and the organization it provides. One reviewer said the case has "the quality you expect from Thule with the built-in organization you need."

Another shopper praised the handy interior compartments. "The elastic bands and small zipper compartments are useful for separating out all of the small accessories as opposed to just tossing them all in one big bag."

The case is also available in a Mini and Plus size.

