This Durable Laptop Backpack Will Protect Your Tech During Travel

If you're traveling with a laptop, tablet, as well as other tech accessories (these days, who isn't?), then a bag that has convenient, protective compartments for all your devices is a must-have. The Crossover 32-liter Backpack from Thule is a sturdy travel backpack that is filled with pockets that will be sure to keep you organized throughout your trip.

The backpack is made from water-resistant fabric and zippers that stand up to the elements and protect the contents of the bag, which is key if you're traveling with technology. Comfort is key with the Thule Crossover, since it includes padding and breathable mesh in the straps that make it easy to carry, as well as a padded back panel with airflow channels. Two exterior side mesh pockets keep a water bottle and other small accessories within reach. One standout feature is a crushproof SafeZone pocket on the top of the backpack, which includes a sunglasses compartment and phone pocket. This pocket can be locked for even more security and the insert can also be removed to create extra space.

Inside, the backpack is full of organizational features that will help keep all your essentials together while traveling. The padded zippered compartment can hold up to a 15'' laptop. There's also an extra sleeve that fits a tablet. In the front exerior pocket, multiple slip and zippered pockets provide the perfect place to store headphones, wallets, and other small accessories.

Whether you're gearing up for a day trip or packing a carry-on bag for a flight, this spacious yet efficient backpack from Thule will keep all your travel essentials safe and organized.

