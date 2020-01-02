Never Lose Your Passport Again With This Travel Organizer

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

If you have trouble keeping track of your passport, phone, wallet, and other important items while traveling, you're in need of a organizational travel wallet. Luckily, Thule has an RFID-blocking travel organizer that keeps everything you need in one place, so you won't have to keep digging through your luggage to find your ID.

The Thule Crossover 2 RFID Travel Organizer is a convenient case that has room for your most important travel essentials, including passport, portable charger, and headphones. The compact zippered pouch easily fits into your carry-on without taking up extra room, but will keep your must-have items within reach.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $50

And while there are many travel wallets on the market that comfortably hold cards, cash, and a passport, the versatility of this travel case is what sets it apart. If you decide you don't want to take the whole organizer with you, there's a detachable magnetic zippered pouch that allows you to pare down your essentials even further.

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

Inside the case, you'll find several mesh pockets and dividers that allow you to organize your items. The pockets are perfect for keeping cords and cables untangled and in one place, as well as credit cards neatly stored away. What's even better? The organizer features RFID blocking technology, which protects your personal information against identity theft.

