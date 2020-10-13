Over 1,000 Reviewers Love These Ultra-soft Sheets — and They’re on Sale for Prime Day
Bedding is an extremely personal thing. How you like your sheets — be it soft, thick, breathable, cooling, etc. — is different for everyone. But when it comes to trustworthy, affordable sheets that happen to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day, these take the cake.
The Threadmill Home Linen 600 thread-count sheets are currently 20% off for Prime Day, and with over 1,000 five-star reviews, it's hard to beat such a deal on such a highly reviewed product. These sheet sets are available in 16 different colors and shades as well as every size from twin and twin XL to California king.
Related: More Amazon Prime Day deals we love
These 100% cotton sheets are the product of the brand's meticulous craftsmanship and expert weaving "from the finest extra-long staple cotton yarns to produce super soft luxurious feel which are breathable and long-lasting." Each set comes with a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two matching pillowcases. Generously sized to fit extra-deep pillows and mattresses, these affordable sheets do it all.
A "self-confessed 'sheet snob'" reviewed this Threadmill set to say, "they are soft, cool, and crisp and felt so good all night" and that they are glad they "believed the reviews on these and ordered them — this 'sheet snob' is happy with these!"
To buy: amazon.com, $48 for queen size set (originally $60)
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.