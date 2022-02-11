Amazon's Best-selling Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is $17 Right Now — the Cheapest It's Ever Been

Thanks to Amazon, you won't have to. Thousands of shoppers have come to rely heavily on the retailer's best-selling portable car vacuum cleaner, and it's easy to see why. The Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner is lightweight at only 2.4 pounds, so it's not too big or cumbersome when you're trying to get into all the nooks and crannies of your car. It has a 106 watt motor, meaning that hair, crumbs, dirt, and anything else lurking under your floor mats doesn't stand a chance. Plus, you never have to worry about the battery running out, since you have the option of plugging it into a 12-volt auxiliary outlet or cigarette lighter.