Amazon's Best-selling Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is $17 Right Now — the Cheapest It's Ever Been
Grabbing friends or family and loading them into your car for a weekend road trip across this enormous and gorgeous country is an idea we stand strongly behind. However, after a few days (or even hours) on the road, your vehicle can start to become a catchall for pet hair, food trash, and dirt from pit stops along the way. Taking your car to the carwash for frequent detailing and vacuuming can be expensive, and it's not a detour you're going to want to make off the map you've carefully curated.
Thanks to Amazon, you won't have to. Thousands of shoppers have come to rely heavily on the retailer's best-selling portable car vacuum cleaner, and it's easy to see why. The Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner is lightweight at only 2.4 pounds, so it's not too big or cumbersome when you're trying to get into all the nooks and crannies of your car. It has a 106 watt motor, meaning that hair, crumbs, dirt, and anything else lurking under your floor mats doesn't stand a chance. Plus, you never have to worry about the battery running out, since you have the option of plugging it into a 12-volt auxiliary outlet or cigarette lighter.
To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $42)
What's more, the handheld vacuum cleaner includes three different attachments: a narrow hose, a long extension for more reach, and a brush head to get into upholstery and carpets. It also comes with a convenient carrying bag, backup filter, and a 16-foot cord for easy charging. But, the best news is that it's currently on sale for 60 percent off. A clickable coupon on Amazon brings the price of the vacuum down to just $17, the cheapest it's ever been.
Given the under-$20 price tag, this portable car vacuum is high-quality and completely up to snuff. More than 115,000 customers have left it a five-star rating, with many pointing to its durability and the fact that it functions like a full-size vacuum — noting that the handheld vacuum for cars even performs better than high-end models from more expensive brands.
Amazon shoppers call it a "godsend," and one said that anyone with kids, pets, or a "clumsy husband" would benefit from having it on hand. The happy reviewer reported that anything spilled in their car was "no match" for this vacuum and that the attachments helped them get deep into the back of the trunk and every crevice of each seat, too. "It seems to work better than my Shark vacuum or Hoover," they added.
Keep your car immaculate no matter who's in it or where it takes you by ordering the Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner from Amazon. And don't forget to clip that coupon for 60 percent off while it's still available.