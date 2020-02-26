A good carry-on suitcase will take you seamlessly from your home to the airport to wherever your final destination may be, all without compromising style and still allowing space for all your travel essentials. And while travel might be on hold for the foreseeable future, you can plan for your next adventure (while donating to a good cause) with Paravel. The sustainable luggage brand is offering 20 percent off select styles right now, as well as donating 10 percent of the proceeds of its new Cabana Stripes collection to Direct Relief's COVID-19 relief efforts.

Three hard side carry-on suitcases Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

The brand is bringing vintage-inspired luggage into the 21st century with its collection of stylish bags. When Paravel's founders, Indré Rockefeller and Andy Krantz, launched the brand in 2016, they brought their collective fashion, finance, and e-commerce backgrounds together to build the brand that now sells a variety of travel products, from packable duffel bags to chic cosmetic cases. Now, the collection includes two carry-on suitcases that shoppers have been going crazy for since they first launched in Nov. 2019. The Aviator Carry-on and Carry-on Plus are sleek, sustainable, and convenient suitcases that make packing a breeze. I used the Carry-on Plus on a trip this winter to Canada and I was impressed with the bag's ability to comfortably house all of my cold weather gear without feeling like I was overstuffing it while still being able to fit in the airplane's overhead bin with ease.

Two Navy Hardside Carry-on Suitcases Credit: Paravel

The suitcase is undoubtedly stylish, with its sleek shape, vegan leather accents, and six color options. Sustainability is major element of Paravel's bags, since the Aviator's outer shell is made from durable yet flexible recycled polycarbonate and its lining is made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles. It has an aluminum telescoping handle and smooth double spinner wheels that make maneuvering the suitcase through airports and city streets a breeze. The two suitcases vary just slightly in size, since the Carry-on measures 21.7 x 13.7 x 9" and the Carry-on Plus measures 22.7 x 14.7 x 9.6". That means the Carry-on will fit in the overhead bin on almost any flight, both international and domestic, while the Carry-on Plus will fit in the overhead bin on most major US airlines. Check out our carry-on luggage size guide to see if these bags fit your airline.

Interior of carry-on suitcase Credit: Courtesy of Paravel

One of the best parts of this bag is its interior that's made with organization in mind. On one side, you'll find an open compartment with a compression board and straps, which will help you keep bulk to a minimum. On the other side there's a large zippered compartment, as well as a small zip pocket. From the undoubtedly stylish look to the thoughtful organizational features and sustainable design, Paravel is making some of today's most shoppable suitcases.