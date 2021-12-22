This Best-selling Heated Car Blanket Is a 'Must-have' for Road Trips — and It's on Sale Now

"Bought this for my girlfriend for our road trips and vacations, etc. She is always cold even if it's 100 [degrees] out it seems like," said one customer. "But this is a great travel blanket! She said it was very warm without even plugging it in. After she plugged it into the 12V power outlet in the truck, she was in paradise she said… I have a big Dodge Diesel truck with two batteries, and I never noticed any strain on the batteries or truck while this was plugged in with the truck running and driving down the Interstate, or stopped and the truck turned off."