This Best-selling Heated Car Blanket Is a 'Must-have' for Road Trips — and It's on Sale Now
Now that winter is finally upon us, you may have started to notice your car might not warm up as quickly as you would like. Instead of shivering each time you start the car, you may want to invest in a heated car blanket to stay warm and cozy while you wait for the heat to kick in. Thousands of Amazon shoppers are fans of this Stalwart option because it's lightweight and ultra-warm.
The best-selling product heats up quickly when plugged into a 12-volt outlet and will retain its heat until you unplug it. Even better, its power cord is 96-inches long, so even backseat passengers can use it to warm up on frosty mornings. The blanket folds up to a compact size so it won't take up too much space in your trunk, and it even comes with its own carrying case, making it super easy to travel with.
It's made from a polyester material that reviewers say is "extremely soft" and the blanket itself will still keep you warm even when it's not plugged in. While many shoppers use it for chilly morning commutes during the winter, others say it's a great option to use on road trips and other adventurous excursions.
"Bought this for my girlfriend for our road trips and vacations, etc. She is always cold even if it's 100 [degrees] out it seems like," said one customer. "But this is a great travel blanket! She said it was very warm without even plugging it in. After she plugged it into the 12V power outlet in the truck, she was in paradise she said… I have a big Dodge Diesel truck with two batteries, and I never noticed any strain on the batteries or truck while this was plugged in with the truck running and driving down the Interstate, or stopped and the truck turned off."
Some love the blanket so much, they sneak off and use it to take a quick nap in their car. "This is a game-changer," wrote another reviewer. "Took a little longer than two days to get to me, but living in Massachusetts in the winter, this is exactly what I needed… My car also doesn't have seat warmers so on very cold days, I can use it while my heat warms up. It warms up very quickly."
There are six different colors to choose from, and certain styles are up to 40 percent off right now. We're not sure how long the deal will last, so you should add the top-rated heated car blanket to your shopping cart ASAP before it jumps back in price.