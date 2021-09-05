These Pajamas Will Make You Feel Like You're Staying at a Luxury Hotel 

It’s like you’re on vacation every night.
By Madeline Diamond
September 05, 2021
Sarah Flint has long been known as a shoe designer who makes chic yet comfortable heels, flats, and more that have garnered a bevy of famous fans, including Meghan Markle and Margot Robbie. And while Flint's brand is known for its shoes and accessories, it has now partnered with shopper-loved intimates and loungewear brand ThirdLove on a stylish yet comfortable collection of pajamas. You'll want to wear these PJs every night, and take them on all your upcoming trips. In fact, I have a pair myself, and I can tell you that these will be my new favorite travel PJs. 

The ThirdLove x Sarah Flint pajama collection includes a top with three-quarter length sleeves, shorts, and pants, all of which can be purchased separately or as part of a set. The PJs feature a stunning blue and white watercolor print that Flint illustrated herself. The set is lightweight yet cozy and offers a sophisticated look that the Sarah Flint brand is known for. 

Credit: Courtesy of ThirdLove

To buy: thirdlove.com, $65

Credit: Courtesy of ThirdLove

To buy: thirdlove.com, $60

Credit: Courtesy of ThirdLove

To buy: thirdlove.com, $65

Each piece is made from a cotton spandex blend that offers a crisp look while still providing plenty of comfortable stretch that makes these PJs ideal for sleeping and lounging. I tried out the top and shorts for myself, and I was impressed with how glamorous they look while remaining so comfortable. The mid-rise fit and elastic waistband on the shorts makes them roomy and non-constricting, while the button-down top features a drop shoulder and folded lapel that gives me plenty of room to stretch. You can even wear the top open over a sports bra or a lounge tank, giving even more versatility to these pieces. The top, shorts, and pants are all available in sizes XS to XL, and you can find a comprehensive size chart on ThirdLove's site.

If you're looking for a sleek set of pajamas that will make you feel like you're staying at a luxury hotel, look no further than this one from ThirdLove and Sarah Flint. They're stunningly made, comfortable, and vacation-ready, whether you're actually going somewhere or just staying home. 

