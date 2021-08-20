This Best-selling Bug Repellent Is a Must-have for Camping — and It's 31% Off on Amazon
Warmer weather means spending more time outdoors. Campsites and hiking trails get filled up with travelers who want to escape their routines, breathe fresh air, and surround themselves in natural scenery. However, there is one catch to spending time in nature during the summer — dealing with pesky mosquitoes. Luckily, seasoned campers have found a portable mosquito repellent that's DEET free and actually works.
The Thermacell Mosquito Repeller is backed by over 9,000 five-star ratings, and it's 31 percent off on Amazon. "As a 67 year old avid backpacker, I am extremely weight conscious and anything in my pack has to earn the right to be there," one customer wrote. "Well, this definitely does!"
It gives 15 feet of protection and has unscented repellent mats that can last for four hours before they need to be replaced. It doesn't even need to be charged. The device is powered by a disposable 12-hour fuel cartridge, which also activates the repellent. Once the indicator light turns orange, it should be left out for 15 minutes so an effective mosquito shield can form.
"This thing is the most valuable player of my latest camping trip," another reviewer said. "It was obvious that it was working because if we let it die out, we started to get eaten alive."
To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $28)
A second camper experienced similar results: "I bought this device and four packs of refills for a one month trip to Montana.. One night we sat by the water eating dinner watching the sunset. We could see a cloud of mosquitoes above and around us, but they wouldn't come closer than 5 or 6 feet. Never got bit when this was used. The refill boxes are expensive but I didn't even go through one box for the whole month!"
If you're looking to get long-lasting protection from pesky mosquitos on your next camping trip, pack Thermacell's best-selling portable mosquito repeller while it's on sale.
