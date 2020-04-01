Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Easy Houseplants Will Brighten Up Your Space — and You Can Order Them All Online

A whole year of staying at home far more than usual has probably made you rethink your interior decor at some point. If you've decided that it's finally time to redecorate, adding some greenery to your space is a great place to start. And even if you don't live near a nursery or specialty plant store, one New York City-based plant shop still has everything you need to bring home some flora and fauna — and it's all available online.

The Sill, which has three physical locations in New York, as well as shops in Los Angeles and San Francisco, sells all kinds of houseplants, expertly curated to help plant newbies and experts find just what they're looking for. Browse categories like Low-light Houseplants and Best for Beginners to find a selection that meets your needs. Plus, The Sill's plants come in beautiful ceramic planters, so they'll arrive ready to upgrade your space in seconds.

Once you've selected your new favorite plants, The Sill will also help you take care of them with a variety of online workshops to help you get started with your new leafy companions. And if you're already an avid plant parent, you can opt for a monthly subscription, which start at $60 per month, and you'll receive a new easy-to-care-for plant and ceramic pot each month.

Keep reading for our favorite picks from The Sill that you can have delivered right to your door.

Monstera Deliciosa

Two plants in grey ceramic pots Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Sill

The Monstera plant, also known as the "Swiss cheese plant" because of its natural leaf holes, will be sure to add a lively element to your space. The Sill says this plant thrives in bright to medium indirect light and should be watered every one to two weeks.

To buy: thesill.com, from $57

Haworthia Zebra Succulent

Two succulents in ceramic pots Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Sill

Due to its compact size, a succulent makes the perfect desk companion. This pet-friendly plant gets its name from its ridges and white stripes that resemble a zebra. According to The Sill, this plant thrives in bright direct light and only needs to be watered every three to four weeks.

To buy: thesill.com, from $25

Money Tree Plant

Money tree plants in ceramic pots Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of The Sill

This easy-to-grow houseplant adds a fun green element to any room with its variety of leaves and braided trunk. A resilient plant, it thrives in medium indirect light and needs water every one to two weeks.

To buy: thesill.com, from $54