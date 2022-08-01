This Wrinkle-plumping Serum Helps Users See a 'Noticeable Difference' With Just One Use

Traveling takes a greater toll on the skin than some people may realize, which is why it's essential to keep your toiletry bag stocked with products that will soothe, hydrate, and nourish your complexion while you're on the go. But, depending on the duration of your trip and the size of your luggage, you may be looking at limited space for your skincare products. So, what is one to do? Opt for multitasking products, of course!

If you're having difficulty checking off all the boxes with your travel skincare routine, shoppers have discovered the ultimate solution in The Outset Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum, which has a dual-purpose formula that does everything from moisturize and firm to brighten and boost collagen in your skin. In fact, it's so good that shoppers say they started noticing results within one week of introducing it to their regimen.

To buy: theoutset.com, $46

At the base of the high-performing anti-aging serum is the brand's Hyaluroset Complex, which is a botanically derived alternative to hyaluronic acid that mimics the popular ingredient and delivers the same plumping, hydrating, and smoothing benefits. With this anchoring the formula, the serum quenches the skin with instant moisture and strengthens its barrier to prevent future dryness. It also reduces the appearance of wrinkles by plumping up the look of fine lines, all while creating a dewy, more radiant-looking complexion.

The serum's other key ingredients include firming vegan collagen and soothing black quinoa, which also helps reinvigorate tired, stressed-out travel skin by improving brightness. Brassica Napus Seedcake Extract also lends its radiance boosting properties by targeting dark spots to even your complexion, while Mexican Arnica Flower Extract assists in soothing redness, and pullulan tightens and smooths the skin. It's also worth mentioning that the product is housed in a makeup bag-friendly pump bottle that's compact and leaves room for your other essentials.

"This serum has changed my life," one reviewer raved. They said it made their skin "plump like a baby," adding that "I have been using it for three weeks, and the difference it has made to my skin is definitely noticeable." Another customer added, "I have tried a lot of serums and this is my favorite. I've noticed a visible difference In my under-eye bags and my forehead wrinkles." A third shopper noted that their skin felt "instantly" more hydrated, and a fourth buyer even testified that they saw "a difference the next morning after using this product."

Echoing their review, another person said that the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum "helps wake my skin up in the morning and tighten everything in the right way." Further vouching for its fast-acting formula, a shopper highlighted that it took "only a week" to start "seeing a difference in both hydration and firmness, and also the size of my pores have shrunk considerably."

It's also earned a seal of approval from travelers. One reviewer wrote, "I just finished my first bottle and my face feels amazing… [I'm] stocking up for my trip to Europe as I will absolutely not go anywhere without it." And, if you're really trying to travel light, a shopper pointed out that it "left my skin smooth" and "evened out the different skin textures" when used as a makeup primer.

Shoppers with sensitive skin are also singing its praises: "This serum has really calmed my skin down! I struggle with redness along my cheeks and forehead, and after about five uses, the redness has gone down considerably."

Give your travel skincare routine a refresh with the Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum. Get a bottle at The Outset and prepare to be amazed with the results.