Hundreds of Shoppers Love This Roomy Duffle Bag That Converts Into a Backpack
Whether you're taking a road trip, a long-haul flight, or just a quick weekend getaway, traveling can be stressful — which is why we're always on the hunt for versatile essentials that make the process a little bit easier. Our latest must-have find? The North Face Base Camp Duffle.
The multipurpose bag is not only super spacious, but it can also be carried two different ways. You can tote it by its two padded side handles like a regular duffle, or you can wear it as a backpack thanks to the adjustable shoulder straps that shoppers say are incredibly comfortable.
In addition to a roomy main compartment, the duffle has a mesh inner pocket that is perfect for holding items you need easy access to (keep your wallet and passport organized in one place), and it has four compression straps to help distribute the weight of the bag. It has a two-zipper design, so you can attach a travel lock if you want added security, and it folds flat when not in use for convenient storage at home or in your hotel room.
To buy: thenorthface.com and zappos.com, $129
Even better, the bag is made from a durable, water-resistant material, so your stuff will stay safe and dry even if you get caught in the rain. Outdoor enthusiasts (and even those taking motorcycle trips) noted how much they love the protection this duffle offers in wet weather. And if you're looking for something to schlep through airports, hundreds of customers are fans of the travel duffle bag, with many calling it a great carry-on option, since it is large enough to hold clothes for several days but still compact enough to fit in an overhead compartment.
Some reviewers say they use the convertible bag as a gym bag, while others say it is a great daypack to take on camping or hiking trips. Although the duffle's main appeal is its versatility and travel-friendly features, shoppers also love how nice it looks. There are six colors to choose from that will all make a stylish addition to any luggage collection. The only pain point that some users mention is that it doesn't come with a single shoulder strap to carry it like a true duffle (it must be carried by the two backpack straps).
With a price tag of $129, it may set you back more than other duffle bags on the market, but when you consider the quality and how many different ways you can use it, the benefits outweigh the cost and make it a worthy investment. Ready to see what all the hype is about for yourself? Shop The North Face's Base Camp Duffle here ahead of your next trip.