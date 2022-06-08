Amazon Shoppers Say These $24 Workout Shorts Are 'a Lot Like Lululemon for a Fraction of the Price'
With the start of summer just days away, it'll soon be too hot to wear your favorite sweatpants and leggings. But that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your comfort to stay cool. Amazon shoppers say these lightweight workout shorts from The Gym People are so great, many of them are calling them the "best shorts ever."
Made from a polyester-spandex blend that's quick-drying and lightweight, reviewers say the shorts' breathable fabric will keep you cool during grueling workouts and hot summer days. The side slit design allows you to move around with ease and allows ample air circulation, while the built-in mesh liner provides extra coverage and ventilation.
Related: The Best Travel Pants for Women
What's more, the cute gym shorts have two pockets. There is a zippered pocket in the back of the high-rise waistband that's big enough to hold your phone, and there's a second hidden pocket in the front of your waistband for smaller essentials you need easy access to, like your keys or credit cards.
Sizes range from XS to XL, and there are 11 colors to choose from. You can opt for neutrals like black, white, and charcoal gray, or go with summer-ready shades like denim blue, jasmine green, and mauve pink. You're bound to find one that'll fit seamlessly into your wardrobe.
While many customers bought the comfy shorts to work out in, most loved them so much that they started wearing them for daily activities too, like running errands or just hanging around the house. Others say their quick-drying capabilities make them great for outdoor activities, as well. "Kayaked and hiked 3 miles in them," one wrote. They added, "There wasn't a moment that they were uncomfortable. They were soaking wet during the kayak trip and dried so quickly."
One shopper who called them "brilliant" raved about how they stay put even during athletic races. "I went for a 5K wearing these, and they didn't budge, never felt the need to adjust them, and were very lightweight in the 90-degree heat." They also compared the shorts to name-brand designer options, saying they're "so much better than Lululemon."
Another shopper agreed and wrote, "a lot like Lululemon for a fraction of the price." That's because their more expensive counterpart will set you back $68 a pair, but The Gym People Running Shorts can be yours for just $24 each — meaning you can buy multiple pairs for way less. If you've been searching for a new pair of comfy shorts to wear all summer long, these might be just what you're looking for.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.