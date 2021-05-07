The Gear (and Snacks) You Need to Fly With Kids in 2021, According to a Dad Who's Been There

Kids are born with a tablet in their hands these days — it's the best way to keep them calm on a long day of flying. I’ve written about why iPads are the best for road trips before, and I believe the same to be true for air travel. They work intuitively, can be easily locked down with parental controls, and from the mini to the classic, they’re perfectly sized for kids of all ages. And yet like all modern tech, they need a case, so you might as well get them a good one to keep it (and them) safe. My kids and I were thankful to have this one from Adocham, which has handles to hold, a stand in the back for a tray table, lots of rubber to keep it safe from drops, and best of all, a lanyard looping over the top, which allows it to be hung from whatever is in front of you at eye level, especially the car to and from the airport.