This Comfortable Maxi Dress Is a Must-have for All Occasions — and It Comes in 13 Colors

With so many historic heatwaves taking place throughout the country, having a few flowy dresses in your wardrobe is an absolute must this summer. If you're still looking for a new option to add to your rotation, look no further than The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, since Amazon shoppers say it's a "must-have dress for all occasions!"

This breezy maxi dress has all the makings of a summertime staple. It's made from a lightweight tencel lyocell material and has a flowy silhouette that will keep you cool even on the hottest days. The thick shoulder straps can be adjusted via a hidden button, and the back of the dress has an elastic band at the top that stretches the dress to fit you comfortably.

The dress hits right above the ankle, making it the perfect length to wear just about anywhere, including to the office, on vacations, to summer weddings, and more. Perhaps best of all, it has two hidden side pockets that are big enough to hold all your essentials, and it is machine-washable for added convenience.

To buy: amazon.com, from $44

With details like this, it makes sense that the maxi dress has racked up hundreds of perfect five-star ratings from shoppers. "The material is so soft and well made and the dress is just so versatile," one reviewer raved, who added, "The [number] of compliments and people asking where I got the dress was confirmation enough that it's a great purchase."

Another customer who said they were "obsessed" with the flowy frock wrote, "I love this dress so much! I bought it in black and didn't want to take it off for three days." "This dress is so flattering and comfortable on, it's my new favorite summer dress," a third buyer said.

It comes in 13 different colors — which comes in handy since shoppers say it's so cute and comfy they want to "wear it every day." And did we mention it's size-inclusive and ranges from XXS to 5XL? Even better, prices start at just $44 depending on which size and style you choose. Get through the next heatwave in style and shop The Drop Brit Tiered Maxi Tent Dress below.

