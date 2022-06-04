This Handy $10 'Shark Tank' Gadget Gives You Instant Relief From Bug Bites
Even if you're super vigilant about applying bug spray, hanging a bug zapper, or lighting citronella candles, you're still likely to suffer from a few bug bites at some point during the summer — especially if you plan to spend a lot of time outdoors. Luckily, there is an easy way to get instant relief from the itching, stinging, and swelling these nasty bites can leave behind, all thanks to The Bug Bite Thing.
You may recognize the handy gadget from the show "Shark Tank," where founders Kelley Higney and her mother Ellen McAlister struck a deal with Lori Greiner after the entrepreneur was amazed by the tool's effectiveness during the episode that aired back in 2019.
Unlike bug bite creams and sprays, which mask the symptoms of a bite, this handheld device claims to create suction to actually remove the insect saliva or venom to prevent symptoms from occurring at all. According to the brand, it works on all types of bug bites and stings, including mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice, and more. It's also clinically proven to relieve redness, swelling, and itchiness, and it can be used on kids. Even dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra from the show "The Drs" put it to the test on her two children and said, "it was easy and effective at drawing out any venom or saliva left behind by the bug." While it is effective on most bug bites, the company does note, "in the event of an allergic reaction, severe bite, or infection [you should] seek medical attention immediately."
To buy: amazon.com, $10
The Bug Bite Thing may have first gained popularity on the reality show a few years ago, but it has since then become beloved by thousands of shoppers who rave about how fast it works and how easy it is to use. All you have to do is place the tool over the bite, pull the handles up slightly until you feel suction, wait 10 to 20 seconds, and then push down the handles to release the suction. If you have sensitive skin or are using it on a child, the brand suggests starting with the handles halfway up and only using it for five to 10 seconds at a time to prevent bruising.
"My toddler can even use this, it's so easy to use," one customer wrote. Another who called it a "sanity saver" because it provides instant relief shared, "We get bitten often and swell up quite quickly. This item stops them from swelling up and it has managed to stop the itch." A third reviewer who was stung by a red wasp reported, "My husband suctioned the sting three times for 10 seconds each, as recommended, and it's like the sting never happened." They added, "No swelling, no itching, and best of all no pain."
The Bug Bite Thing has a removable cap at the end to keep the suction area safe when not in use and a stinger scraper built-in at the top. It even has a keychain hole, so you can attach it to your keys and bring it everywhere you go. Perhaps best of all, the compact gadget is only $10, and it's reusable, meaning you can get instant relief all summer long without having to restock. Shop the "must-have" essential for yourself here before summer hits.
