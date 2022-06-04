This Handy $10 'Shark Tank' Gadget Gives You Instant Relief From Bug Bites

Unlike bug bite creams and sprays, which mask the symptoms of a bite, this handheld device claims to create suction to actually remove the insect saliva or venom to prevent symptoms from occurring at all. According to the brand, it works on all types of bug bites and stings, including mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, sea lice, and more. It's also clinically proven to relieve redness, swelling, and itchiness, and it can be used on kids. Even dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra from the show "The Drs" put it to the test on her two children and said, "it was easy and effective at drawing out any venom or saliva left behind by the bug." While it is effective on most bug bites, the company does note, "in the event of an allergic reaction, severe bite, or infection [you should] seek medical attention immediately."