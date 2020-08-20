The Best Face Masks for Kids

Sure, you've (hopefully) been wearing cloth face masks for several months now — but what about the kiddos? Many states have not required children to wear masks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as schools reopen, it's probably time to start checking out some styles your little ones will feel comfortable keeping on all day in a classroom. Luckily, several brands are now catering to kids' specific mask needs — from smaller sizing to fun prints they'll be eager to show off.