It's officially time for cashmere. If you find yourself running low on winter layering must-have but are not all that interested in spending more than $150 on one cashmere sweater, read on. We've rounded up the best cashmere brands that have sweater styles — perfect to layer or wear on their own — for under $150.
When it comes to shopping for cashmere online, either for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, you want to ensure that what you're getting is as soft as you need it to be. We've tried a variety of different cashmere brands to bring you the best of the best at the best price. Keep reading to shop our favorite cashmere brands and the sweater styles we love from them right now.
This membership-based brand has made it possible to snag the most popular styles in apparel, shoes, and accessories at-cost. All Italic items are manufactured at the same places as major and designer fashion brands, so if you're willing to forgo the label, you can snag cashmere sweaters comparable to that of Prada, Burberry, and Giorgio Armani.
To buy: Cashmere Mockneck Sweater, italic.com, $65
Famous for its $75 sweater, Naadam boasts having the fairest — most sustainable, softest, and highest quality for the price — cashmere on the market. The brand works directly with herders in Mongolia's Gobi Desert to bring us some truly impressive, ultra-soft cashmere sweaters.
To buy: The Essential $75 Sweater; naadam.co, $75
This celebrity-endorsed brand (we're talking Kate Moss and former Victoria's Secret models) vouch for its luxurious cashmere. The Erika cashmere camisole is an ideal layering piece — incredibly cozy layered under your outerwear or impressively chic layered over a white button-down.
To buy: Abigail Sweater, nakedcashmere.com, $70
A classic winter-wear brand, Uniqlo has cashmere that rivals that of major designer brands when it comes to softness, quality, and value.
To buy: uniqlo.com, $60 (originally $90)
This sustainable fashion brand is nearly a household name among millennial women in the U.S. now, and for good reason. Their sustainable cashmere is not only attainable at under $100, but ultra-soft and a total editor favorite.
To buy: Cashmere Boyfriend Turtleneck, reformation.com, $148
At Travel + Leisure, we're dedicated to helping you find the absolute best products to meet your needs on the road and at home. The T+L Top Picks seal is awarded to items our editors have determined to be the best buys in their category.
Kendall Cornish is an e-commerce editor at Travel + Leisure. She's never lived anywhere longer than three years, but currently calls Brooklyn home. You can follow her on Instagram at @kendall.cornish — her DMs are open to all things beauty, baking, home decor, and travel.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.