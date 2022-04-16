Wear These Pain-free, Quick-drying Sandals for Hiking, Rafting, Canoeing, and All Your Outdoor Adventure

After being cooped up indoors all winter, you're probably looking to spend as much time as possible outside now that the weather is warmer. If hitting the trails is at the top of your outdoor adventure list, you may want to consider investing in a pair of durable hiking sandals — because nothing ruins a summer hike faster than overheating in a heavy boot. Luckily, you don't need to look far to find a high-quality option as thousands of Amazon shoppers have deemed the Teva Tirra Sandals "the best hiking/walking sandals," as one reviewer put it.