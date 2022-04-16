Wear These Pain-free, Quick-drying Sandals for Hiking, Rafting, Canoeing, and All Your Outdoor Adventure
After being cooped up indoors all winter, you're probably looking to spend as much time as possible outside now that the weather is warmer. If hitting the trails is at the top of your outdoor adventure list, you may want to consider investing in a pair of durable hiking sandals — because nothing ruins a summer hike faster than overheating in a heavy boot. Luckily, you don't need to look far to find a high-quality option as thousands of Amazon shoppers have deemed the Teva Tirra Sandals "the best hiking/walking sandals," as one reviewer put it.
It's easy to see why the "comfy and supportive" sandals that allow you to be on your feet and "pain-free" for long periods of time (including for 16-hour days) are so in-demand. Not only do they feature a molded EVA insole that cups your heels and offers ample arch support, but they also boast a rugged sole that provides excellent stability on both wet and dry surfaces. "They have fantastic traction, and I didn't slip even one time while hiking through a steep rainforest trail for three hours," one customer wrote.
The hook-and-loop closures on the straps not only make the sandals super easy to put on and take off, but they also allow you to tighten or loosen the sandals for a comfortable and secure fit. Reviewers say this is especially helpful for people with discomfort from bunions and plantar fasciitis. One owner shared, "the adjustable straps at the toe made all the difference," before adding, "if you need arch support and have issues with swollen feet in the heat, this is the sandal for you."
What's more, the sandals have quick-drying capabilities, making them a great option to wear during water activities too. Multiple people have said they wear the cushioned sandal while rafting, canoeing, and kayaking, as well as to the beach or pool. "It is comfortable, gives great support, and you could even wear it as a water shoe because water doesn't affect it at all — you can hose it off if it gets muddy," one noted.
Aside from the comfort factor and supportive details, customers also love how cute the sandals are and how easy they are to style. One shopper, who raved about how stylish they are, said: "I wore them to a party at the weekend with leggings and a tunic top and garnered many compliments on my footwear."
The Teva sandals range in size from 5 to 12 and come in 11 different colors. If you're ready to give them a try for yourself, now's the perfect time to shop. Certain styles and sizes of the sandals are marked down to just $70 right now. No matter which version you choose, we have a feeling "the perfect outdoor adventure sandals" are about to become your new go-to shoe this summer.
