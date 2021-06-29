These $40 Water Sandals Are a Must-have for Outdoor Adventures
If you're on the hunt for the perfect summer sandal, one that's comfortable and supportive enough to walk in for hours across different terrain as well as durable and easy to care for, look no further than Teva. The outdoor brand is known for its adventure-ready sandals, and the Hurricane Drift is no exception.
The Teva Hurricane Drift Water Sandals are available in both men's and women's sizing, as well as in 14 colors, so you'll be sure to find the right fit and style for your feet. The sandals are made from ultra-lightweight molded EVA material, which has a rubber-like feel. Adjustable straps with hook and loop closures allow you to find a comfortable, custom fit; plus, it's easy to take them on and off.
Since they're lightweight, durable, and water-friendly, these shoes are ideal for travel, especially outdoor adventures like hiking, camping, and beach trips. Don't worry if you get covered in mud or sand, since you can easily rinse these sandals off and they'll be as good as new.
To buy: (women's) amazon.com, from $35; (men's) amazon.com, from $30
Amazon shoppers agree that these sandals are ideal for both everyday wear and travel. "I wore them on a trip to Central America where I did a ton of walking. They are so comfortable and you can tell from the second you put them on. I was a little concerned about the fit before they came in because I have wide feet but they still fit great. And they are so easy to slip on and off. It has a Velcro strap so they stay secure. Not to mention I LOVE the color. And they are so easy to clean. I just wiped them with a baby wipe and they were good as new," one reviewer wrote.
Another shopper emphasized just how comfortable these sandals are. "I am obsessed with these shoes. So great for walking long distances without any discomfort."
