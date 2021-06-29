These $40 Water Sandals Are a Must-have for Outdoor Adventures 

Amazon shoppers agree that these sandals are ideal for both everyday wear and travel. "I wore them on a trip to Central America where I did a ton of walking. They are so comfortable and you can tell from the second you put them on. I was a little concerned about the fit before they came in because I have wide feet but they still fit great. And they are so easy to slip on and off. It has a Velcro strap so they stay secure. Not to mention I LOVE the color. And they are so easy to clean. I just wiped them with a baby wipe and they were good as new," one reviewer wrote.