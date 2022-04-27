Amazon's Best-selling Hydration Pack Holds Up to 2 Liters of Water and Has Room for All Your Hiking Essentials
Staying hydrated while partaking in outdoor activities is undoubtedly important. And if you don't want to carry around a cumbersome water bottle while you hike, bike, or run, you may want to invest in a hydration pack. Nearly 10,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this Teton pack because it offers a hands-free way of carrying water, but it also doubles as a hiking backpack, so you can pack other essentials you may need for the day. And the 2021 model is on sale for just $40 right now, so there's no better time to shop.
Each pack comes with a hydration bladder that holds up to two liters of water at a time. It also features two padded straps that shoppers say are super comfortable on your shoulders and an anti-shock chest strap that helps evenly distribute the weight of the bag. What's more, the right shoulder strap has a pocket where you can loop the straw of the hydration pack, so you can drink from it without having to take the backpack off your shoulders. "The water bladder holds plenty and is so easy to drink from," one shopper raved.
The bag itself is made from a durable ripstop material, so you don't have to worry about snagging it on branches or rocks. It even has a built-in rain cover that's hidden at the bottom of the pack, which will keep your stuff safe and dry if you get caught in a downpour. It also has compression straps to secure items inside the backpack and minimize the amount of bouncing you'll feel as you move.
Shoppers also love that the bag has multiple compartments and pockets that are big enough to hold everything they may need for outdoor activities. "Even with the water bladder full, there is still so much room for storage," one wrote. "You can fit just about anything [in the pack]," another said before adding, "the first weekend I used it, I fit two umbrellas, a jacket, snacks, and a couple of bottles of sunscreen."
One reviewer who used the hydration pack while hiking Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon, and the Grand Canyon loved how comfortable the backpack was. They no longer have to deal with " uncomfortable rubbing or bumping on my backside," they wrote. Another customer who has owned the bag for over three years said they love it so much they use it. The hydration pack is their go-to "almost every single time I go outdoors, whether it be hiking, camping, [or] snowboarding."
With so many shoppers calling it "by far the best hydration pack ever," it's no wonder the Teton Hydration Pack has become a top-seller on Amazon. There are five colors to choose from (as well as seven colors in the $50 2022 model), and prices start at just $40 so it won't cost you a ton of money to stay organized and hydrated on your next adventure. Shop one for yourself before you hit the outdoors this summer.
