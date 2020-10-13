Tempur-Pedic’s Best-selling Cooling Pillow Is $50 Off for Prime Day
Tempur-Pedic is a household name for good reason. The brand's cloud-soft, yet supportive mattresses, mattress toppers, and pillows are just about as good as it gets when it comes to having an ideal bed setup. And while a nice mattress is usually the go-to when it comes to leveling up your sleep game, pillows are just as important (if not more, depending on the sleeper).
The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud + Cooling ProHi Pillow is a memory foam dream that prevents those middle-of-the-night pillow flips by cooling with the brand's innovative technology. Combine this pillow's cooling abilities with its adaptive memory foam technology, which forms to your head in order to offer support where your body needs it, and you've got the perfect pillow.
One reviewer raves that the Tempur-Cloud is a "wonderful pillow. Shapes to your head while still providing support. I got it for my boyfriend who sleeps hot. The cooling gel really works!"
The Tempur-Cloud pillow is available in both king and queen sizes as well as two different heights. And for Amazon Prime Day, it's almost $50 off, which makes now the best time to upgrade your bedding and get the best sleep possible.
To buy: amazon.com, $148 (originally $196)
