This Size-inclusive One-piece Swimsuit Has More Than 23,000 Perfect Ratings — and Starts at Just $20
While shopping for swimwear can be difficult for anyone, it's often particularly tricky for people with larger busts. Finding a cute swimsuit that lifts and supports your chest while keeping everything comfortable and secure may seem impossible, but thousands of Amazon shoppers say the Tempt Me High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit does all that and then some.
The stylish one-piece is made from a soft and stretchy material that wearers say is "so flattering." Reviewers say the combination of the built-in padded push-up bra and hook closure on the neck "supports and lifts big breasts comfortably." Plus, the ruching around the waist hugs your curves in all the right places and flatters your midsection. With details like this, it's no wonder one shopper said it was the "perfect swimsuit for a bigger busted and curvy person!"
You may think a high-neck silhouette would offer a more matronly look, but the plunging mesh neckline and cut-out and mesh panels at the back put a sultry spin on the otherwise conservative design. "I felt sexy and confident, yet still covered up," one wearer wrote. "I don't ever feel confident in a bathing suit, but this made me feel so comfortable to be in. It covers everything you want it to but still feels feminine," another added.
Customers also love that the one-piece is fully lined, has supportive straps, and covers your entire backside. "The coverage on your butt is just right, it doesn't ride up while walking, and the seam doesn't dig in," one reviewer said. Perhaps best of all, the flattering one-piece swimsuit is size-inclusive, with sizes ranging from XS to 24 plus.
One shopper who said they feel like a "goddess″ every time they wear it added that the one-piece is "subtle and sexy no matter your size." Another was amazed at how good the swimsuit looked on both her and her sister, who has a different body type, writing, "this may be the magical swimsuit that looks good on everyone!" A third compared the bathing suit to the jeans from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, before adding, "I've gotten multiple of my friends to buy this suit, and they all say the same thing: it's beautiful, it makes them feel beautiful, and it's great quality."
With 38 different styles to choose from, including classic solids, pretty florals, and fun animal prints, it shouldn't be hard to find an option (or several) that you love. Even better? Prices start at just $20, depending on which style and size you choose, so you can stock your swimsuit drawer with multiple options of the "beyond flattering" one-piece to enjoy all summer long.
