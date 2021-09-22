This Heated Throw Blanket Has Over 3,000 Five-star Amazon Ratings — Here's Why Shoppers Love It
As fall and winter approach, it's time to break out our favorite cold-weather accessories that are designed to keep us warm all season long. As far as home goods go, a heated blanket is a must, especially if you frequently find yourself feeling chilly in bed or while lounging. We found a top-rated heated throw on Amazon that shoppers love, and we suspect you'll want to add it to your cart ASAP before it sells out for the season.
The Tefici Electric Heated Throw Blanket is made from soft, plush flannel that reviewers say keeps them warm on its own, even when the heating element isn't turned on. But if you're looking for extra warmth, you can choose from three heat levels on the attached remote (ranging from 95 degrees to 113 degrees Fahrenheit). The cozy blanket is available in four colors: blue, camel, brown, and a festive moose pattern. And in addition to the throw blanket size (50 inches by 60 inches), you can also shop it in a twin size (62 inches by 84 inches).
The blanket will shut off automatically after four hours, too, saving energy and your peace of mind if you fall asleep while using it. It's machine washable and dryer safe, so the blanket will hold up and stay fresh for years to come.
To buy: amazon.com, $50
Amazon shoppers love the blanket for its ultra-soft plush feel and functional heating elements, giving it over 3,000 five-star ratings. In fact, it's even earned a coveted Amazon's Choice badge. "What a wonderful, luscious blanket," one reviewer wrote. "I used to have cold feet at night that were uncomfortable and made it difficult to sleep. The blanket has eliminated that problem."
Another reviewer specifically complimented the blanket's even heating system. "This blanket is so soft and beautiful, and the heat is very nicely dispersed throughout the blanket. It was so amazing that everyone in my house kept stealing it, so I had to buy a second one just so I could have one to myself," they wrote. If you're looking for a heated throw blanket to keep you warm at home this fall and winter, the Tefici blanket is a high-quality yet affordable option with positive Amazon reviews that speak for themselves.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.