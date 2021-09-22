This Heated Throw Blanket Has Over 3,000 Five-star Amazon Ratings — Here's Why Shoppers Love It

Another reviewer specifically complimented the blanket's even heating system. "This blanket is so soft and beautiful, and the heat is very nicely dispersed throughout the blanket. It was so amazing that everyone in my house kept stealing it, so I had to buy a second one just so I could have one to myself," they wrote. If you're looking for a heated throw blanket to keep you warm at home this fall and winter, the Tefici blanket is a high-quality yet affordable option with positive Amazon reviews that speak for themselves.