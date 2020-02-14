This Tiny Tech Emergency Kit Holds 8 Travel Essentials — and It’s Only $27 on Amazon

Image zoom Courtesy of Nordstrom

The various tech products we carry with us each day tend to make life a little easier — unless we’re traveling, that is. Trying to neatly pack all our wires, chargers, and tech accessories, not to mention our devices themselves, into a limited space can quickly turn into a nightmare; after all, traveling with tech runs the risk of forgetting, losing, or ruining a device or one of its parts.

Pricey tech cases can help solve that problem, but only if you have the cash or suitcase space to spare. If you’re looking for a simple, budget-friendly fix, this tiny tech emergency kit from Amazon is worth a test run — and it’s only $27.

$27

At just 4 inches x 3 inches x 2 inches, the stylish little kit is a lightweight traveler’s dream. Eight emergency tech essentials fit seamlessly into the palm-sized pouch, including a two-in-one charging cord, a wall plug, two cord organizers, a phone/tablet stand, earbuds, a microfiber cloth, and a password cheat sheet, just in case.

We can think of a few scenarios the kit would come in handy — because really, who hasn’t forgotten their earbuds at home, spent a good half-hour untangling cords after unpacking, or found themselves on vacation with a broken phone charger thanks to some disorganized packing? As long as you throw this barely-there kit in your carry-on or purse, you should be able to avoid most tech-related catastrophes.

As if the kit couldn’t be more of a convenience, it comes in an aesthetically pleasing soft pink hue with gold accents. Basically, this kit is so cute, you’ll want to have it with you on all your travels for the sheer fact that it’s stylish as can be. (Trust us, you’ll want to show it off on your next girls’ trip!)

Grab the handy emergency kit here, and say goodbye for good to all of your traveling tech woes.